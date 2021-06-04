Cigar boxes designed to hold a number of cigars for tax purposes, while protecting them from moisture and catching your eye as a consumer, are part of our general store exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. As you look at them, you will see labels such as Winnie Winkle, King Edward, White Owl, and Red Dot. Also note the tax stamps.
Cigar boxes were created by the cigar companies due to a mandate signed by President Lincoln at the end of the Civil War that required them to be packed in a box so that a tax stamp could be applied to the box and it would be certain taxes had been collected. Prior to the Civil War, the cigars were marketed in bulk and it was hard to determine how many there were. The idea was to collect the proper tax through counting and packaging. Cigars had been around at least 100 years before the war and were considered a taxable commodity.
As a result of the law and the companies’ attempt to increase sales, containers were made that covered a range of shapes and sizes. The most common container was a wood box, usually made from cedar wood. The box would have six pieces of wood nailed together to hold fifty cigars. The cedar kept the bugs out while the container helped control the tobacco’s exposure to humidity. Materials used other than wood included hardened cardboard, glass, plastic, aluminum, brass, tin, and even porcelain. Some of the wooden boxes were carved in detail while others were decorated with labels of bold, bright colors and catchy lettering to draw in the consumer. During the Depression, some of the companies had the boxes designed specifically to be used as a jewelry box once empty. Some of the other shapes were that of log cabins, cars, buses, bottles, and books. There was even one designed to be used as a checkerboard or backgammon board.
A good label was key in the sale of a cigar, maybe even more so than the taste it seems, as the same cigar ended up marketed through different labels and events. Lithographic companies opened up in the 19th Century employing local artists to design a flavorful label and booklets of labels were made and sent to the cigar companies. The labels reflected subject matters that drew attention to the consumer, many who may have purchased the cigars just because of the label. Artists were employed to paint ads on the side of buildings called “ghost signs.” Some still exist today and have been preserved by the building owners. The sides of barns across the country advertised popular cigars. The old cliché “close, but no cigar” came from the days long ago when cigars were given as the prize in certain carnival games.
Cigars were sold by different themes and associated with popular icons such as Babe Ruth, the famous baseball legend, or George Washington, the first president of the United States, and even the American Indian. Among our collection is the Winnie Winkle brand. Winnie Winkle was created by artist Martin Branner of Connecticut in 1920 just after the successful passage of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution giving women the right to vote. This daily comic strip started in the Chicago Tribune newspaper in 1920. It was quickly picked up across New York and the rest of the country. Winnie Winkle was portrayed as a single, middle-class woman trying to rise within society. Her daily antics became a favorite of newspaper readers. By 1930, Winnie Winkle became a popular cigar brand, which promoted its unique wine-dipped flavor on the box. The cartoon was successful, running in newspapers across the country for 76 years while the cigar brand saw 50 years of success.
The iconic boxes are a very popular collector’s item and have spurred the establishment of an online Cigar History Museum founded by Tony Hyman of Redlands, Calif. It is filled with pictures, timelines, and researched history. Hyman is an author and expert in the cigar field. He has been an avid collector of the boxes for years, researching and writing about the history of cigars. His extensive research and collections can be viewed online at www.cigarhistory.info
When empty, cigar boxes usually didn’t get thrown away. They became useful for purposes like holding pencils as a pencil box, or jewelry and other trinkets. An unrelated article found online explained that a certain cigar box for sale was used by a grandmother as a money box for selling her tomatoes. People would make their own change, and if they had no money, would leave an IOU.
Members of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum can tour the museum free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Membership for the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students, and $45 for family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.