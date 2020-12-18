The City of Athens Parks & Recreation Department and Athens Fire Department have announced that they have, once again, made arrangements for Santa Claus to visit the children of Athens right before his official Christmas visit.
Santa will be visiting the neighborhoods around Ingleside Avenue, South Jackson Street, Highway 30, and Highway 11 on Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 5 to 9 p.m. He will also visit the North City and City Park neighborhoods on Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 5 to 9 p.m.
The Athens Fire Department will escort Santa Claus around the city in a white pickup truck with red lights to “give his reindeer a rest and his elves time to perform maintenance on his sleigh prior to their journey around the world on Christmas Eve,” according to a news release.
“I take this time to double check my list and visit some of the wonderful families in the Friendly City. Athens is one of my favorite places to visit because the boys and girls are so good throughout the year. I am happy that Athens Fire Department and Parks and Recreation Department will escort me through town, so my reindeer get a break before our busy day,” said Santa on a recent phone call to the city.
For more information, contact Athens Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2704
