The Gem Theater in Etowah will host Matt Cordell's “Jukebox Jamboree" and his "Forever Freedom Salute” to honor veterans this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Gem Theater doors will open at 6:30 p.m. A large crowd is always present for Cordell’s performances.
The public is invited to the annual Veterans Parade in Downtown Etowah this Saturday at 3 p.m.
Special to The DPA
This Saturday, Nov. 5, Etowah will be the host site for a variety of events.
Starting at 3 p.m., the public is invited to the annual Veterans Parade in Downtown Etowah.
Then at 3:30 p.m., Starr Mountain Distillery, located at 612 Tennessee Avenue, will be open for game watchers to enjoy the Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Georgia Bulldogs.
After the game, the Gem Theater will host Matt Cordell's “Jukebox Jamboree" and his "Forever Freedom Salute” to honor veterans. He will be performing a number of different genres of music, including country, pop, rock and roll and a special set of favorite Elvis tunes.
The Merchants & Friends of Etowah and Etowah Parks & Recreation will present Cordell’s concert at 7:30 p.m. Gem Theater doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Reserve seat tickets are still available at the Etowah Community Center, located at 155 Robinson Street in Etowah, and general tickets will be available until Friday at Junktiques in Athens. There will be general tickets available at the box office on Saturday, as well.
The Gem Theater box office will open at 2 p.m. for those who have prepaid for tickets and those who still want to purchase tickets.
To purchase online and have tickets waiting for you, call 423-618-0375 or text your phone number and name to this number and the coordinator will assist you.
Several different Etowah businesses, including Bookout Tire & Lube, Built Well Bank and Revival Grounds Coffee House, as well as the Etowah Chamber of Commerce and Merchants & Friends of Etowah members, have made it possible to give 125 free general tickets to veterans. If you are a veteran and have not picked up your two free tickets, call Maxine Jones at 423-618-0375.
