An interesting picture of Sheriff B.M. Shoemaker (b. 1898, d. 1968) posing with several other people including a young boy is part of the Everyday Heroes exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. Shoemaker served McMinn County as sheriff from 1930 to 1934.
All first responders and their families will be given free admission to the Museum through the end of the year. Regular members of the Museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3.
Shoemaker was born and raised in McMinn County. His great grandfather, Tarleton “Talton” Shoemaker Jr. (b.1785, d. 1879), moved to this area by oxcart around 1832, originally settling in an area that became Polk County in 1839 after the Cherokee Removal. He served in the War of 1812 and drew a pension. He was later granted 80 acres in the Union Grove community, where he raised his family and lived out his life, according to a write up on his Find a Grave post.
The picture of the sheriff has a caption that says the containers he is surrounded by are actually 240 stills that were seized during his term of office. In the picture, there are several other men that are not identified and presumed to be deputies. The expressions on their faces are that of satisfaction and pride toward a load of work completed. Although the good sheriff dealt with murders, robberies, and fugitives as they came along, the biggest business that he dealt with is revealed in the photograph: The production of moonshine.
A search of newspaper files shows an article published in the Knoxville Journal newspaper on Aug. 30, 1934 entitled, “Sheriff Shoemaker Cleans Out Stills,” that reveals that he was doing just that. Sheriff Shoemaker was cleaning house because his term was up and he was leaving office. D.C. Duggan had won election and would be taking over at the end of the week.
According to the story, each time that a still was seized, he stored it in the attic of the McMinn County Courthouse. The containers measured from one to 350 gallons in size and were destroyed by sledge hammer and sold for scrap. It seems like the picture shows proof that, even with prohibition in effect, the production of illicit whiskey seemed to skyrocket. Moonshine was being made long before Shoemaker became sheriff and was the source of job security for many federal officers determined to put an end to its production. It was a staple of East Tennessee. Those caught from the area had to appear in federal court in Chattanooga to face consequences.
One such case was written about in the Oct. 9, 1887 edition of the Chattanooga Daily Times and entitled, “Whistling for Moonshine.” Two witnesses in the trial of William Waldron testified getting moonshine by whistling in the woods of McMinn County on separate occasions. Federal Court Judge D.M. Key listened as he heard both men tell how Waldron instructed them to go to the woods and whistle to get the moonshine.
Thomas Lowry said he went there alone and, after whistling, someone answered, so he left his empty flask on a log. He returned 15 minutes later to find it full of corn whiskey. He left his money on the log, took the flask and left. William Lawson testified the same thing happened to him. Neither man saw who had answered them or provided them with the whiskey.
The judge looked over his spectacles at them for a long while. He was amazed by the whistle story and the fact that both witnesses really couldn’t identify Waldron. Waldron submitted to the charges and asked for leniency, which he got with a $100 fine and a month in jail. Waldron promised the judge that he would stop “whistling in the bushes.”
