Music City’s favorite format for singer/songwriters is the model for September’s first Sounds of Summer show.
Sounds of Summer is Athens’ free summer concert series in its ninth season presenting music in Downtown Athens. Presenting partners Friendly City Festivals and Athens Area Council for the Arts are presenting 10 evenings of live music every other Saturday until Pumpkintown on Oct. 9.
Kinslee Melhorn, a Decatur native, who has played most Sounds of Summer festivals “was thrilled to headline a concert and eager to bring the Writers in the Round format to the Sounds of Summer stage,” stated a news release.
“Writers in the Round” is a type of performance popularized by venues such as Nashville’s Bluebird Café, where musicians, often singer/songwriters, take turns performing. Melhorn, a country artist, brings Nashville-area friends Anna McElroy (country singer/songwriter) and She’s Alaska (acoustic pop duo) for an acoustic evening of story and song.
Writers in the Round is the only set for the Sept. 11 Sounds of Summer and will be held from 7-8:30 p.m.
The remaining lineup for 2021 Sounds of Summer is as follows, with all concerts beginning at 7 p.m. at Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens:
• Sept. 25 — Mending Wall plays Americana originals.
• Oct. 9 — Chris Hennessee, a country artist with regional ties, closes the season at Pumpkintown.
Event organizers ask attendees to follow CDC/Health Department recommendations as they decide whether to participate in public events.
Friendly City Festivals and Athens Area Council for the Arts receive support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and McMinn County Tourism, as well as contributions from corporate and individual sponsors. Refer to friendlycityfestivals.com for a full list of event sponsors and additional details about Sounds of Summer and other local festivals. Festival updates will also be shared regularly via Facebook at www.facebook.com/SOS
AthensTN
