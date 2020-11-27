A beautiful shiny chrome-plated bell with a gold-plated eagle on top is part of the “Everyday Heroes” exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. The exhibit honors first responders and their sacrifice to help persons and protect property.
First responders and their families have free admission to the Museum through the end of this year. Museum members also have free admission, while non-members pay a $5 admission fee. Seniors and students pay $3.
History shows that the bell had a lot of different functions for fire departments and still does. It is symbolic of the camaraderie that exists in the profession. It was used mostly to summon the firefighters together for meetings or for calls. It announced the beginning and end of each shift, it was the dinner bell, and it became an integral part of the engine for a safe response to emergencies by alerting those ahead. Its ring let firefighters know the call was over and when it was time to go back to quarters.
This bell has historical significance in the Athens Fire Department. It is currently attached to a stand and operates with the pull of a short but thick white and gold tassel cord. It once rode the front bumper of a 1948 American LaFrance engine for close to 40 years before the truck was retired permanently. It was on the side of the engine where the captain would sit.
Jim Benton, retired City Fire Marshal, shared his memories of this particular engine. He explained that a long rope/cord equipped with a handle was attached to the bell. It made its way into the passenger compartment to the area of the captain.
During emergency response and while the engineer, who was designated driver, was driving, the captain would be ringing the bell to alert those ahead. It has a very loud ring — one that would not be missed by anyone. Behind them in a seat that faced backwards, there was room for two firefighters prepared to go into action once they arrived. After some years, a federal siren system was added that the captain could operate using a switch.
That truck “earned its keep” said Benton, who served with the engine from about 1970 into the early ’80s during his 40 years of service, which ended in 2010. It was one of many pieces of equipment he used through the years and that the department relied on. This truck came as a convertible, Benton explained, and it wasn’t too long before a top that would fit was found. The department members worked together to fit the new top to the rest of the body.
“We were a little tired of dealing with the inclement weather while responding in an open top truck,” he said.
The truck took members to many mutual aid fires in neighboring communities.
Benton recalls crossing the Tennessee River, before there was a Watts Bar Bridge, on a ferry while going to Dayton to help that department. They also went as far as Chattanooga when a very large Assembly of God Church there caught fire.
Eventually, the engine wore out, but the bell did not! Department members removed it from the truck giving it a safe spot at the station. Eventually, an honor guard unit was established and the bell was mounted onto a movable stand so that it can go to funerals of firefighters giving honor to those who served. For fallen comrades the bell is rung in a series of three rings and a pause, three times signifying the end of watch. It has rung with other bells across the nation to commemorate the attack on the World Trade Center where 343 firefighters lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
The gold-plated eagle mounted at the top of the bell is a symbol of the American LaFrance Fire Engine Company. The company has roots back to 1832 according to Wikipedia. It was founded in 1873 by Truxton Slocum LaFrance along with other partners, according to Wikipedia. At first, they operated under the name LaFrance Manufacturing Company while they produced hand-powered equipment. The company produced its first motorized truck in 1907.
Over the years American LaFrance reorganized under slightly different names as it grew mainly from building fire engines, aerials, and ambulances. Originally based in New York, the company moved into an expanded complex in Summerville, South Carolina, in 2007 where it was met with some financial problems due to the expansion. Operations of the company were closed down in 2014.
