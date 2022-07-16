Athens Community Theatre (ACT) has announced auditions for the fall 2022 production “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” — a musical thriller with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim based on the book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond.
Two opportunities to audition will be held on Sunday, July 31, at 2 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. at The Arts Center in Athens. Show dates for “Sweeney Todd” are Oct. 21 through Nov. 6.
According to a news release describing the play, “An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up … and the carnage has only just begun!”
ACT is seeking men, women, and one male child for this vocal-heavy musical. ACT encourages singers, actors, and dancers ages 16 and older to audition. The large ensemble offers roles for men and women of varying ages and ethnicities with numerous large choral numbers.
The principal roles include five male parts for mature adults, one male role for a younger adult, one male role for an older child or young teen, one female role for a younger adult, and two female roles for mature adults. Cast descriptions are available online at www.athensartscouncil.org/events/auditions-sweeney-todd/
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” is directed by ACT veteran leader Melonie Carideo, assisted by Bob Borwick, with music direction by Kay Simmons. Everyone auditioning will be asked to sing a prepared solo, perform simple choreographed movements, and may be asked to read from the script. An accompanist will be provided. Anyone interested in working with the production in any capacity (set and costume construction, technical crew, backstage crew, orchestra) is encouraged to attend an audition.
The Arts Center is located at 320 North White Street in Downtown Athens. For more information, call The Arts Center at 423-745-8781.
All AACA performances are supported by Edward Jones of Athens. All AACA programs are sponsored by Financial Guidance Partners, Willsonthropic, Inc. — Mintie C. Willson — Willson Family Fund, Wolfenden Family Pharmacies and supported by the Tennessee Arts Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.