An artistically decorated chocolate tin with a 20th Century vintage is a part of the general store exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. The writing on the cover of the tin reveals that inside of it was a collection of Whitman’s Salmagundi, a mixture of some of the delicious chocolates that became America’s favorites. Tin containers were originally used to package the chocolates to maintain freshness.
The design is that of a longhaired Art Noveau/Jugendstil woman viewed through a window surrounded by a colorful mixture of orange, green, blue, and yellow mosaic patterns. The work is by artist Alphonse Mucha (b.1860, d. 1939), a Czech artist and designer known for his paintings, illustrations, and decorative art during the Art Noveau era. The work was applied to the tin through a method called lithographing. The word salmagundi is an English word used to describe a large salad with many different ingredients or intended to convey a general mixture.
Stephen F. Whitman was only 19 years old when he set up his first confectionary shop near the Philadelphia, Pa. waterfront in 1842. He wanted to compete with French candy makers in his time. His small shop became frequented by travelers of all backgrounds. He was fortunate to have a large following of sailors who would share with him different flavors of their own discovery during their travels.
He was also very good with marketing his product with eye-catching packaging and advertising campaigns that helped lead to his success and expanded the business across the country. There is no doubt that people discovered the deliciousness of his chocolate, assorted creams, caramels, and other flavors once the package was opened because popularity for his product grew and grew.
In 1869, his son, Horace, was ready to take over the company as president and the company became Stephen F. Whitman & Son. He introduced cellophane wrappings that kept the candy fresh, colorful, and clean. For the longest time, Whitman’s was the only company that used cellophane wrappings of its candies.
In 1907, Walter Sharp took over as president of the company when it was beginning to expand into local drug stores across the country. He introduced the famous Whitman’s Sampler. This assortment has become the best-selling box of assorted chocolates and is still marketed to this day with the same design. The sampler celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2013.
The growth of the company continued with others taking the wheel in running the company and through the years as the product maintained its popularity. The company name evolved to Whitman’s Chocolates and later to Whitman’s Candies. They continued to reach out to consumers with celebrations of anniversaries, product debuts and awards received.
Military soldiers were included in the Whitman production line during World War I. The company sent a service package called “Sweets with a Book” to soldiers that included a vest pocket edition of classics filled with chocolate candies. The books were coordinated with a New Jersey company known as the “Book of the Month Club.” During World War II, they sent over 6,000 land, air and sea tins of the assorted chocolates overseas to the soldiers with notes from women who packaged the product.
Whitman’s Chocolates became the choice candy of America. Traditionally, American presidents continue to give gifts of Whitman Samplers to guests at the White House and those that travel on Air Force One.
In 1991, Whitman’s Candies artifacts were entered into the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History. The large collection gives insight of how Americans lived in the 19th and 20th centuries. Russell Stover purchased Whitman’s Chocolates in 1993 and Lindt and Sprungli — a worldwide candy producer — currently owns Russell Stover and Whitman’s Candies.
Founded in 1982, the mission of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is to collect, preserve, and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
Members of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum can tour the museum exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Membership for the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
