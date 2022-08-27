The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) has announced the return of a full performing arts season in honor of Athens’ 200th birthday.
The Bicentennial Celebration Performance Season includes a diverse lineup of performers with three performances in the Sue E. Trotter Black Box Theater at The Arts Center and three performances in the Athens City Middle School auditorium.
U.S. Bluegrass Ambassadors, The Henhouse Prowlers, open the season at the Black Box Theater on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m.
Founded more than 16 years ago, this bluegrass quartet has played in over 25 countries.
Individual tickets start at $13.50 for students and $22.50 for adults.
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway perform on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m., in the Athens City Middle School auditorium. Native Californian Molly Tuttle is an award-winning guitarist and songwriter.
Since moving to Nashville in 2015, she has worked with many fellow musicians in the Americana, folk, and bluegrass genres. She won Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Awards.
Individual tickets start at $18 for students and $27 for adults.
The Knoxville Symphony Chamber Orchestra continues the season with a matinee performance ushering in the holiday season on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m., in the Athens City Middle School auditorium. This performance will be the chamber orchestra’s first Athens appearance as a full symphony in more than five years. The program will include classical repertoire and holiday favorites under the direction of Maestro Aram Demirjian.
Individual tickets start at $18 for students and $27 for adults.
The final performance in the Athens City Middle School auditorium is “Cross That River: The Story of a Runaway Slave Who Became a Black Cowboy” on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 7 p.m.
According to a news release, “‘Cross That River’ represents a significant moment in American history when black cowboys lived and helped settle the West. It is a story that’s never been told in this way. The unsettled West of the 1860s provides a new life and new dreams for Blue, a runaway slave, who escapes from slavery to Texas to become one of America’s first black cowboys. This compelling tale of freedom integrates fiction with historical fact, and each song presents a different page in this complicated chapter of American History.”
Individual tickets start at $18 for students and $27 for adults.
The Bicentennial Celebration Performance Season returns to the Sue E. Trotter Black Box Theater on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., with the Taylor Ashton Trio. Taylor Ashton is a Canadian singer and songwriter living in Brooklyn.
According to a news release, “His music takes influence from the cosmic emotionality of Joni Mitchell, the sage vulnerability of Bill Withers, the humor and heartbreak of Randy Newman, and old-time and Celtic folk music. Alternately accompanying himself on clawhammer banjo and electric guitar, Taylor croons poignantly clever lyrical insights while effortlessly gliding between a Bill Callahan-esque baritone to a Thom Yorke-like falsetto.”
Individual tickets start at $13.50 for students and $22.50 for adults.
The American Patchwork Quartet closes the season on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., in the Black Box Theater. The group is comprised of Grammy-nominated vocalist Falu Shah, Grammy-winning guitarist/vocalist Clay Ross, three-time Grammy-winning drummer Clarence Penn, and acclaimed bassist Yasushi Nakamura.
The news release stated, “In this quartet, old songs are made new through creative arrangements that highlight the exceptional and well-honed skills of each band member.”
Tickets are on sale now for all events in the Bicentennial Celebration Performance Season and there are two ways to save with package discounts. Concert-goers planning to attend each of two or more events can purchase a “Flex Package” for a discounted cost. Patrons may also purchase a “Celebration Package,” which offers the biggest savings and includes a ticket to all of the six events for $135 for adults and $75 for students. AACA encourages patrons to purchase tickets early.
All Athens Area Council for the Arts performances are sponsored by Friendly City Festivals, Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Mintie C. Willson, and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming, as does the Tennessee Arts Commission.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone at 423-745-8781.
Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Arts Center is located in Downtown Athens in the Main Street District at 320 North White Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.