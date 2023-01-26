Basketry on display within the Native American collection at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is representative of the cultural heritage of the Cherokee Indians traditionally passed down from mother to daughter. The baskets were made for practical use of collecting, storing, and serving food.
When English explorers met the Indians and discovered the double weave basket in 1725, they thought it was “such a handsome basket” they brought it back to London to have their museum look at it. The baskets became a popular trading item with the new settlers - some modified with handles for easier carrying.
Making a basket doesn’t take as much time as it does to prepare the materials. The first task the Indians would do is to find river cane to harvest. Today, that can mean going a very long distance. River cane flourished in this area when European explorers first arrived. It is the only grass in the bamboo family that is native to North America. Its availability diminished over the years due to farming and building developments that have removed it from the environment. Once found growing wild, it must be cut, split, peeled, stripped, trimmed, and dyed. Other materials such as ash, maple, hickory, or oak have also been used in basketry.
The plants needed to make the dye have to be gathered as well. Four common plants are used to obtain color: Black walnut, bloodroot, yellowroot, and butternut. This palette of natural colors included in each basket has become the signature of the Cherokee.
The Cherokee Indians make two types of river cane baskets: Single or open weave and double weave. The weave is like weaving fabric. In basketry, the warp splints remain rigid and stationary while the pliable weft splints are weaved over and under.
Rowena Bradley (b. 1922, d. 2003) is the third generation of basket weavers in her family. She was a well-known award-winning basket weaver. She was one of the few who used the double weave technique in the 1930s and 1940s. She made her first basket when she was six years old. She used a pocketknife to cut, peel, and scrape the cane. A four-page brochure about her weaving technique is a part of the display.
Our collection of baskets includes a single or open weave and a double weave river cane basket. Other types of baskets in the collection include a purse made from pressed wheat straw then woven by a Cherokee basket maker, an open weave basket made by the Cherokee Indians with cane that grew in the area of the Ocoee River in Polk County, and a basket made from split oak wood and woven.
When a single or open weave basket is made, the weaving begins at the base and is worked upward to the rim where a hoop of white oak or hickory is placed to provide strength.
When a double weave basket is made, there are two baskets. One basket is woven inside of the other while they remain independent of one another as a unit, like a “basket in a basket.” The weave starts at the square base similar to the single weave, but when the rim is reached, the cane is folded downward, and the weaving continues back to its base. The end product is a double weave. The inside and outside patterns can be completely different from each other. It is said that the double weave basket can hold water.
The Cherokees also used cane when they made knives, arrows, blowguns, fish spears, and other weapons. It was found to be useful in building material for roofs and in the making of primitive furniture. At times, the cane would attract wildlife such as deer, bears, and rabbits providing a hunting area for the Indians.
An area where river cane grew wild sometimes will have cane as a part of its name such as Caney Creek. This was the name of a village that was developed on the Ocoee River by the Eastern Tennessee Power Company in an area near where the cane grew. The only way to get to this community was by boat or a 150-foot suspended bridge over the river. The community was comprised of workers and their families who lived there and prospered for some 21 years until the Tennessee Valley Authority closed it.
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a nonprofit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
