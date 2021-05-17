Art Bohanan, retired senior forensic examiner for 26 years with the Knoxville Police Department, recently made a trip to the historic Williamsburg Cemetery in McMinn County to locate graves in a continuing preservation effort of the cemetery.
Bohannon met with Roger and Janet Cantrell, and Clifford Wilson when he arrived.
Bohanan has done research with the FBI, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee’s Body Farm. While at the Knoxville Police Department, he led research into chemical differences between the fingerprints of children and adults.
Bohanan has come up with technology never used before to find buried bodies. He is confident that he can scan a grave and determine with 99% accuracy if it is a male or female adult, or child.
The Cantrells put his expertise to test with him locating an additional 60 gravesites in the Williamsburg Cemetery.
Janet Cantrell, president of the Prudhomme Fort Chapter of Colonial Dames 17th Century, hosted a cemetery marking and preservation ceremony of the original Cantrell/Williamsburg Cemetery in March.
(0) comments
