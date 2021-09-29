We are very excited to share some upcoming programs. We are partnering with the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability and Sweetwater Hospital Home Care to provide free at-home COVID vaccinations to those who are homebound. You must be at least 18 years of age and live in McMinn, Meigs, or Monroe counties. You must be at least 60 years of age or have a disability. If you or someone you know would like this service, please call the center at 423-781-7632 to register. A home health nurse will go to the home to give the vaccine, which will either be the Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
We are also partnering with Walgreens to hold a flu shot clinic on Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. No appointment is needed. Please bring your Medicare card with you. Please call the center at 423-781-7632 for more information.
We want to thank the Ladies’ AMVETS for hosting a game of bingo last week. The Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS is a subordinate organization of AMVETS whose members are either female veterans or relatives of veterans. They provide a wide range of services to veterans, communities, and non-profit organizations. They firmly believe that their service to family members in the military did not stop with their discharge. For that reason, members across the nation give their time and efforts to ensure that the veteran’s needs are met. If you would like more information about the Ladies AMVETS, call the center and we will let you know how to get in touch with them.
Even though Colon Cancer Awareness Month is not until March, it is never too soon to discuss how to protect yourself from this cancer that will kill about 52,000 people this year.
Colon Cancer Awareness is dear to my heart because my oldest son, Chris, passed away from colon cancer last year. He was diagnosed before the suggested age to have a colonoscopy. My son did not suspect colon cancer because there were no obvious symptoms and, by the time it was diagnosed, had spread to other organs.
I would like to share some things about preventing colon cancer. I hope you will share this information with your loved ones of all ages because a diagnosis is not only devastating to the patient, but to the whole family. I hope that no other parent ever is told this news. It has been devastating to our family.
According to the American Cancer Society, colon cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in men and women in the United States. It occurs in the colon or rectum. It is commonly called colon cancer. The colon is the large intestine. Nearly 5% of Americans will develop colorectal cancer in their lifetime. At any time, over one million Americans are currently living with colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. However, it is a preventable and very curable disease if caught early.
Both men and women can get colon cancer. It is found often in people 50 and older, but they are seeing it in much younger people at a steady rate. The risk for colon cancer increases with age.
Your risk for colon cancer may be higher than average if:
• You or a close relative have had colorectal polyps or colorectal cancer.
• You have inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, or ulcerative colitis.
• You have a genetic syndrome such as familial adenomatous polyposis or hereditary nonpolyposis colorectal cancer.
People at increased risk for colorectal cancer may need earlier or more frequent tests than other people. Talk to your doctor about when to begin screening, which test is right for you, and how often you should be tested.
Because there are often no symptoms when it is first developing, colorectal cancer can only be caught early through regular screening. Someone might have polyps or colorectal cancer and not know it. The benefits of early detection and treatment are dramatic.
Some people with colon cancer or colorectal polyps do have symptoms. They may include:
• Blood in or on you stool (bowel movement).
• Stomach pain aches, or cramps that don’t go away.
• Losing weight and you don’t know why.
If you have any of these symptoms, talk to your doctor. They may be caused by something other than cancer. However, the only way to know is to see your doctor.
The American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, which is dedicated to advancing the treatment of patients with diseases that affect the colon, supports the following colorectal cancer screening guidelines:
• For people at average risk of getting colorectal cancer, a digital rectal examination and fecal occult blood test, which screens for hidden blood in the stool, are recommended annually beginning at age 50.
• Flexible sigmoidoscopy (a test that allows the physician to look directly at the lining of the entire color and rectum) every 10 years or a barium enema (x-ray of the colon) every 5-10 years are acceptable alternatives.
• A colonoscopy (a test that allows the physician to look directly at the lining of the entire colon and rectum). Most colon cancers start as non-cancerous growths called polyps. If they are found through a colonoscopy while they are still non-cancerous, they will remove them and the cancer may be prevented.
Medicare is now covering some genetic testing for certain forms of cancer. You may be eligible for this testing if you have had family members with certain forms of cancer. Understanding your genetic make-up will allow doctors to treat and deliver the best form of treatment for future issues that might become a problem. This testing provides peace of mind and puts you into control allowing you to treat any problems as early as possible.
There are some things you can do that may keep you from being diagnosed with color cancer. They include:
• Avoiding foods that are high in fat.
• Eating plenty of vegetables, fruits, and other high-fiber foods.
• Exercising regularly and maintaining a normal body weight.
• Not smoking and drinking alcohol only in moderation.
The important thing is to listen to your doctor. Make them aware of symptoms that could be a detector of colon cancer. And do a test if they recommend it. The test is much easier to deal with than the treatment would be for colon cancer.
A special thank you to the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons for this important information about colorectal cancer and to Janis Wenzel for her talk about colon cancer on Tuesday. Janis always has such interesting and informative things to share with us. One thing she shared which comes from an anonymous source: If you are hesitant to have your colonoscopy, here is a little bit of humor that just might change your mind: 1. You will be able to get in your skinny jeans. 2. You will have time to catch up on your Netflix shows since you will have to stay put for a while during the prep period. 3. You will get in a great nap while you are having the procedure. 4. You can jumpstart your weight loss program. 5. You will have bonding time with the one who will be driving you home.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
