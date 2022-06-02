June is National Dairy Month! Did you know that McMinn County is one of the top producers of milk in the State of Tennessee?
Saturday, June 4, is the Sixth Annual National MooFest in Athens. The festival brings people together to celebrate dairy with a whole lot of events including several dairy-related activities for all to enjoy. The festival has evolved from past dairy events held in the area. June has been recognized nationally as dairy month since 1937 and in 1939 it was named as June Dairy Month.
The history of the Mayfield Dairy Farms is displayed in a permanent exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum, and you can see it with free admission during the National MooFest. In the exhibit, you can read a summary of the history of the Mayfields, watch a short video on our touch screen terminal, and look at some of the equipment used in milk production. There are pictures of the jersey cattle, many of them champions, used to produce the milk and some tools and equipment that were used on a common farm to make butter.
The history behind this successful company began in 1820 when Jesse Mayfield and his family came here from Greenville, S.C. They settled on 160 acres just a mile or so east of Athens around 1820. Long after Jesse passed away, the farm continued to remain in the family. It became Live Oak Farms and grew to nearly 1,200 acres as land that abutted the farm was purchased through the years. T.B. Mayfield bought some Jersey cattle to raise on his farm. They proved to be great milk producers and he ran a small route with his milk. His son Brient Mayfield took the production one step further to capture the sweetness of milk by separating the cream from the milk. He experienced the sweet taste of ice cream during a trip to Pennsylvania which made him determined to market it here. He was an innovative and progressive businessman. He established a milk and ice cream business on Green Street in Athens and produced the first pasteurized milk in the area. He also marketed homemade cottage cheese from a family recipe of his wife, Goldie. The cottage cheese is still marketed today. The ice cream production was a real turning point for the Mayfields. Butter was also made in the very early days of the company; however, it did not become a part of the product line. The company grew to what it is today; a large producer of milk products with a fleet of “Maggie” cows that visit areas promoting dairy.
Butter comes from milk quite naturally; it is the fat of milk coming from the sweet cream that is skimmed from the top of the milk. Butter contains many different nutrients that are beneficial to us. It is not known when butter was discovered but it is thought that it was accidentally discovered many years ago when milk was stored in an animal skin flask. As it was hung on the wagon or from the saddle during travel, it swayed back and forth. The motion agitated the milk which caused the fat to separate from the milk creating lumps of butter.
In the early days, butter was made on the farm mainly because there was no refrigeration that would allow it to be made commercially. The milk was still warm when brought into the farm kitchen. As it cooled, the cream rose to the top. It was skimmed off with a scoop and placed into a churn called a dash churn. The liquid was agitated with a plunger to break up the fat to form clumps of butter. From the churn, the liquid, now buttermilk, was poured through a cloth to remove the butter clumps that were then rinsed off. Salt was added before being further worked by kneading with wooden paddles. It may be balled up for the home or put into a butter mold. Each farm had its own hand-carved stamp within the mold and the excess would be sold at the local store. People learned who made the butter by the mold pattern.
More innovative ways developed as time went on to help ease the labor of the process. Soon there was a churn operated by a hand crank and one with a paddle called a paddle churn. It was operated by turning a crank attached to a gear shaft that held the paddles. By the 19th Century, a butter worker table was introduced. It was made of wood, and the table tilted in a way to allow the milk to drain off. To continue the process from the churn, the butter would be put into the butter worker where it could be pressed repeatedly using a fluted roller that was operated with a hand crank. It rolled back and forth squeezing the buttermilk out.
We have a butter worker table on exhibit.
Wooden hand paddles would then be used to help form the butter or get it ready to be put into molds.
Pat Armstrong will also hold a class on Saturday, June 4, on Indigo Dye beginning at 11 a.m. On Saturday, June 11, Sandy Hood will present a class on Heirloom Foods at 11 a.m.
Members can attend free while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee that includes a tour of the museum. The class is part of our Heritage School, sponsored by the C. Scott and Muriel Mayfield Family Foundation and the Hugh Willson Family Foundation.
