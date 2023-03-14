The Athens Community Theatre (ACT) has announced its spring 2023 youth theatre production, "The Little Prince," by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar from the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.
The production runs April 21-30 with six performances. Friday and Saturday, April 21-22 and 28-29, performances are at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 and 30, matinees are at 2 p.m. in the Sue E. Trotter Black Box Theater at The Arts Center in Athens. Tickets for "The Little Prince" go on sale March 31.
According to a news release, "'The Little Prince' is an imaginative and dynamic adaptation of the French novella that awakens the child in all. It tells the story of an enchanting encounter between a world-weary aviator and an extraordinary traveler. The play is an honest and beautiful story about loneliness, friendship, sadness, and love. The prince is a small boy from a tiny planet (an asteroid to be precise), who travels the universe, planet-to-planet, seeking wisdom. On his journey, he discovers the unpredictable nature of adults.
"This play provides an extraordinary experience for young creatives to learn a variety of theatre art skills and techniques and perform in a captivating production in a professional setting," the news release continued.
ACT will feature a cast of young actors, many making their ACT debut. The Aviator, the only adult role, is played by ACT veteran Claire Brown. The title role is played by Kinzley Troutt, who is making her ACT debut.
The cast of characters includes many new faces: Rose (Rory Beaddy), Snake (Natalie Martin), Lamplighter (Ander King), and Geographer (Rachel Gennoe). Joining them are ACT veterans Fox (Georgia Sumner), King (Holland Borwick), Conceited Man (Maylei Grissom), Businessman (James Offutt), and Desert Flower (Tallulah Borwick). Sketch artists are played by newcomers Madeline DeLoach and Abigail Pritts.
In the ensemble are newcomers Susannah Coe, Ella Jacobs, Taylor Rae Kimball, Mary Moore, and Hollis Reedy. ACT veterans Hannah Cyr, Marley Luster, and Mollie Roderick round out the ensemble.
"The Little Prince" is directed by ACT veteran Colby Pilkey, and produced by Cynthia Webb McCowan. Choreography is by ACT veterans Kelly Borwick and Bob Borwick.
"The Little Prince" is sponsored by Domino’s. All Athens Community Theatre productions are sponsored by Dogwood Dental Care, Grover Thurman, CPA, Kiwanis Club of Athens, Muddy Waters Wine & Spirits Two, Starr Regional Medical Center, and Willhite and Mitchell, PLLC. All performances presented by Athens Area Council for the Arts are sponsored by Friendly City Festivals. Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc. and Mintie C. Willson, as well as Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming, as does the Tennessee Arts Commission.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone at 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens, during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
