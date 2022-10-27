The latest group of Elks Teens of the Month have found the perfect balance for success in all of their high school endeavors: Brooke Henry, Love Patel, Sydney Lamb and Aiden Teague.
Henry and Patel are seniors at McMinn County High School, while Lamb and Teague are seniors at McMinn Central High School.
The Elks Teens of the Month program is sponsored by the Athens Elks Lodge to honor local high school seniors for their various scholastic achievements in various fields, including academics, leadership, athletics, community service and extracurricular activities. Each recipient will be eligible for the Elks Teen of the Year recognition.
•
Brooke Henry, McMinn County
Brooke Henry, daughter of Adam and Karita Henry, sister to Madison Henry, is a senior of McMinn County High School.
She has received the award for top 10% of the Class of 2023 all three years of her high school career, and she has a platinum ACT score.
Henry joined the MCHS Golf Team in her junior year and continued to play during her senior year. She is also a returning member of Mu Alpha Theta, the math club at McMinn, and a new member of J-Teens, a community-service based club for the ladies of MCHS.
In her junior year, Henry served as a class representative on student government.
This year, Henry participated in the 2022 Mock Wreck production that is presented by Life Skills, a peer mentoring class at MCHS. She is also being recognized at this year’s MCHS Hall of Fame banquet as the female student athlete with the highest GPA of the senior class.
Henry is currently a poolee in the United States Marine Corps delayed entry program. She signed her enlistment papers in May of 2022 and will leave for basic training in the summer of 2023 shortly after graduating high school. She plans on joining as enlisted aircrew and serving her country for multiple terms.
•
Love Patel, McMinn County
Love Patel, the child of Parul and Ashwin Patel, brother of Vidhi Patel, is a senior at McMinn County High School.
Throughout his high school career, Patel has been a part of numerous clubs and has held several leadership positions in them. He has served in HOSA for all four years and is currently serving as president of the chapter. He also served as student government president and is on the Executive Council for his school’s Mu Alpha Theta Chapter.
Patel has participated in Science Olympiad for all of his high school career and has also been a part of the school’s Science Club, Big Kids Do Science Club, and has been on the school’s Scholars Bowl Team.
Patel ran track and cross country in his junior year. Other clubs he has been a part of include Creative Writing Club, Linguistics Club, and National Honor Society.
Patel has received several awards since his freshman year, including class awards in math, science, english, and history. He has also maintained a perfect GPA and is ranked number one in his class. He has maintained perfect attendance and had the honor of representing his school at Governor School. He has also participated in prestigious programs at Harvard, Yale, Stanford and Notre Dame, and attended the International Science Fair in Atlanta. Patel was recognized as a Community First Award recipient at the Cleveland State Gala.
Patel hopes to gain admission to Stanford University, but plans on attending a top 20 university in the country. He is on track to graduate with an Honors Diploma with Distinction and has taken a number of AP exams.
Patel is still uncertain of what he will major in, but has big plans for his future.
•
Sydney Lamb, McMinn Central
Sydney Lamb is a senior at McMinn Central High School and has a 4.0 unweighted grade point average and a 32 superscored ACT.
During her freshman year, Lamb received the Honors English Award, the Writing Award, and was recognized as earning one of the top 10 academic averages in the freshmen class. She received the Top 10 Award again in her sophomore year.
During her junior year, Lamb received the A.P. English Language and Composition Award, the A.P. United States Government and Politics Award, and was recognized again for the Top 10 Award. She participated in a pre-calculus competition at Tennessee Wesleyan University and placed third in her division in the Statewide Linguistics Olympiad at Middle Tennessee State University.
Beyond academics, Lamb is very involved at her school. Since her freshman year, she has been a member of the Interact Club, helping with specific initiatives such as Operation Christmas Child, Trunk or Treat, and the Young Authors’ Conference. She was also one of Central’s representatives at the Statewide Interact Conference in 2020. She is currently serving as treasurer for the Anchor Club and is an active member of the Cultural Outreach Club.
Lamb is passionate about helping people in her community. She has volunteered with Eastview Baptist Church’s ministry since 2011, when her parents founded “The Backpack Program,” which distributes snacks and non-perishable food items to local children in need. She also assists with the annual Vacation Bible School. Furthermore, Lamb has worked at the Etowah Community Center since October 2021.
Lamb has also dedicated her time to reach those beyond McMinn County. She was chosen to participate in the 2022 Governor’s School for Prospective Teachers at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. As part of this experience, she completed an introductory course in education that culminated in a lesson planned and taught by students to children attending the summer program at the Challenger Center. She also helped revitalize the Secret Garden at Battle Academy in Chattanooga.
Lamb was chosen to be an Alexander Hamilton Scholar in April 2022, which is a nonprofit organization that recognizes 35 underserved, but high-achieving students nationwide that participate in their five-year program, which is accompanied by four annual “Leader Weeks.” In July 2022, Lamb was one of two scholars to represent Tennessee in New York City.
Lamb’s hobbies include cross-stitching, gardening, and raising chickens. She is the daughter of Rebecca Birchfield and the granddaughter of Dale and Delinda King.
Lamb is currently unsure of her top college choice, but she is very interested in education and Appalachian history and hopes to one day become an educator.
•
Aiden Teague, McMinn Central
Aiden Teague is a senior at Central High School of McMinn County and currently maintains an unweighted grade point average of 3.9. Teague has taken many honors, advanced placement, and dual enrollment courses throughout his time at Central. He is expected to graduate with 24 postsecondary credits, along with earning the Diploma of Distinction, the Honors Diploma, and attaining Ready Graduate status.
As a sophomore, Teague was awarded the Spanish I Award. As a junior, he was awarded the Honors English III Award. Through his participation in the Business Management program and courses at Central, he earned the Express Employment Professionals Business Office Technology industry credential during his junior year.
Teague has been a prominent member of the Future Business Leaders of America, serving as the club’s treasurer for the past two years. Furthermore, he has competed in several FBLA competitions and plans to continue to represent Central in these competitions as a senior. He was also inducted into the National Technical Honor Society and the National Society of High School Scholars.
In his spare time, Teague enjoys a wide range of activities including playing video games, learning about history, listening to music, and going hiking.
Teague plans on attending the University of Tennessee at Knoxville next fall. His intended major is computer science. He is the son of Julie Teague of Etowah.
