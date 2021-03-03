The sun is shining and our temperature has gotten up to 70 degrees. Could we possibly be close to spring?
Perhaps you are mildly surprised to learn that March 19 is the first day of spring. I was taught as a child that the spring equinox, when day and night are roughly the same length, occurs on either March 20 or March 21.
So, how did we end up with an extra-early spring? The word “spring” refers to two things: The weather that happens between winter and summer, which is meteorological spring. The other is one portion of the Earth’s oval-shaped journey around the sun, which is astronomical spring. They don’t necessarily line up with each other because the climate can change (as it is now, causing spring weather to arrive earlier), but the Earth’s orbit basically remains the same.
In 2020, people in the eastern time zone are finally joining the rest of the country and we celebrated the earliest equinox since 1896. But why isn’t the time of the equinox the same each year? The short answer is that the time and the date are imperfect human constructs that we use to keep track of our planet’s movements. The longer answer involves leap years, which happened last year. Since 2020 was such a terrible year, of course we got an extra day of it.
One spin of the Earth around its axis is one day. The problem is we’re happily spinning on our axis, and the Earth is going around the sun, but one year one complete path around the sun isn’t an even exact number of days. In fact, it’s 365.24 days. Most years, we drop that extra 0.24 and pretend that the year is simply 365 days long.
We are also seeing a rise in pollen in the spring. Researchers found that pollen season now starts an average of 20 days earlier than in 1990 and it last 10 days longer with an increase of 21% more pollen. The biggest rise is in the Midwest. The warmer temperatures keep plants and trees producing pollen for a longer period.
Plants like Mahonia are not worried about our artificial time. I have noticed that their blooms are already set and, when they open, it will be a shocking yellow. This evergreen shrub grows 3-10 feet tall. Mine are upright and often leggy, although some forms grow low and broad. The leaves are extremely stiff and leathery; the spine-tipped is super sharp. The lustrous dark green leaves may turn bronze to bright red/purple in winter, especially if in cold areas in full sun. I hate working around them. They quickly tear my thin skin. The flowers are a bright yellow; long and wide terminal racemes form in early spring. The fruit is a blue/black berry, which resembles a concord grape, so hence the name. You’ll see the grape berry in mid-summer. Birds love these berries and spread them throughout the forest floor. I got my plants years ago from a friend who lived on Woodward Avenue. I started with three and now I have 30. When I prune these plants, I am always a little surprised to see the yellow bark and core.
The reason Mahonia Aquifolium is referred to as Oregon Grape is because in the 1800s it was a food source and medicine along the Oregon Trail. It was so popular that its widespread use almost led to its extinction. The part of the Mahonia that is used is typically the bark, and to most people, it is unpalatable as it has an intense bitterness to it. Some common names are Oregon Mountain Grape, California Barberry, Mountain Holly and Mahonia.
These plants love partial or full shade. They perform best in moist, well-drained, acid soil. Their native range is from British Columbia to Oregon. There are also 17 listed medicinal uses for this plant. You can find the on the internet.
There are several cultivars available, including Compacta, which grows to an average height of 2-3 feet and spreads freely; and Orange Flame, reaches five feet, its new leaves start out bronzy-orange, then turn glossy green, foliage may change to wine red in winter.
The genus Mahonia has now been changed to the genus Berberis; hence the accepted name for Oregon Grape Mahonia is Berberis Aquifolium. However, in commercial horticulture, these plants are still known as Mahonia. I understand why they changed the name. I think all Berberis are sharp, pointy, and prickly.
Like the TV show, “3rd Rock from the Sun,” “You know, we’re all on this little rotating rock together and we’re tiny.”
The only thing we have is each other, so enjoy all 365.24 days of 2021 and our early spring on March 19.
Gayle Fisher is a master gardener for the state of Tennessee, as well as an accredited National Flower Show judge. A student consultant for landscape design, she has served as an officer in District IV Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs and is a member of the American Horticultural Society. She can be reached at gaylesf@tds.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.