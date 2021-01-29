The South is renowned for its hospitality. We talk slower and take our time visiting with friends and relatives.
One of the symbols that most people throughout the world equate with hospitality is the pineapple. The Carib Indians of the West Indies hung a pineapple (Ananas comosus) outside to tell guests that they were welcome. Merchant trading ships in the 1700s returned with cargo from the Caribbean Islands with sugar, tobacco, rum molasses and surprise, the pineapple. Legend has it that the sea captain would spear a pineapple on his garden gate to signify to friends and neighbors that he had returned from his ocean voyage and was ready to entertain visitors.
The pineapple symbol of welcome, good cheer and warmth is the world’s best-known bromeliad. There are also bromeliad houseplants; as a rule, they are inexpensive, easy to grow, require little care and reward the grower with brilliant, long-lasting blooms and ornamental foliage. They come in a wide range of sizes, from miniatures to giants. They can be grown outdoors in Florida, but here in Tennessee, we are too cold and need to keep them in the house at least in the winter months.
All bromeliads are composed of a spiral arrangement of leaves called a “rosette.” The plant grows in a flattened configuration with its leaves lined up in a single plane. The flower’s stalk is produced from the center of the rosette. The stalk may be long with the flowers held far away from the plant or short with the flowers nestled in the middle of the rosette. Bromeliads only flower a single time. Once the plant stops producing leaves and produces its flower, then it vegetatively produces new plantlets called “offsets” or “pups.” These plants will feed on the mother plant until they are large enough to set roots of their own. Pups are produced near the base of the plant inside the sheath of a leaf. The green leafy top of a pineapple is in fact a pup that may be removed and planted to start a new plant.
Several hundred species of bromeliads are being sold as houseplants, but the most desirable are Aechmea, Cryptanthus, Guzmania, Neoregelia, Tillandsia and Vriesea. Be sure you look for one of these names on the plant label.
“Aechmea” bromeliads are prized for their striking foliage, sculptural form and showy lasting flowers. After flowering they produce rose-red berries which can sometimes last for a year. They are extremely durable and would be perfect if you are a first-time bromeliad grower. Most are epiphytic (deriving nutrients and moisture from the air).
Your success with growing bromeliads indoors will be determined by the growing medium, water, and light. You will need to give your bromeliads a mist once a day and then dunk them in a pail of water about once a week. Since epiphytic bromeliads have poor root systems, they take in nutrients through their leaves. An Aechmea bromeliad will have a “cup or vase” at the center of the rosette. This “cup” holds water and nutrients for the plant. While they are growing, you can give them an extra boost by spraying them with a diluted one-fourth strength liquid fertilizer every three or four weeks. Epiphytically-grown bromeliad do not need soil at all. Simply cover the roots in moist sphagnum moss. If your bromeliad is in a pot, it probably has equal parts shredded peat or granulated bark with leaf mold and granitic grit.
In old cities along our East Coast, from Maine to Florida, you will find gates, doors, and cast cement pineapples adoring homes. Even old Mahogany beds had a pineapple post that is ornately carved. You can show you’re in hospitality mode by using a pineapple as a centerpiece on your table, as a decoration on your front door or buy bromeliads to brighten up these cold winter days with a splash of color. Just be generous with the water and you’ll have a gift for yourself.
Gayle Fisher is a master gardener for the state of Tennessee, as well as an accredited National Flower Show judge. A student consultant for landscape design, she has served as an officer in District IV Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs and is a member of the American Horticultural Society. She gardens with her husband, Dan, in Niota. She can be reached at gaylesf@tds.net
