The Gem Players will begin their 29th season with the return of Pat Cook’s “Death and Taxes.”
This mystery/comedy will be performed on April 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. each night and on Sunday, April 24 and May 1, at 2:30 p.m. each day at the Gem Theater in Downtown Etowah. General admission tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children ages 8-12.
“Death and Taxes” is sponsored by Miller & McPhail Certified CPAs, PLLC, located in Athens and Etowah.
A news release stated: “Ever wonder what goes on at a small-town city council meeting? In the town of Hendricks, they’re looking for a murderer. Mayor Kathleen Lyles boldly announces that the meeting will be more like a coroner’s jury than the usual round of arguments. Not only was a man murdered, but he was an employee of the IRS. ‘Somehow I don’t feel that bad!’ Carl Johansen says, as the sheriff clamps the cuffs on him, making him the prime suspect.
“Slowly it becomes apparent the entire city council had seen the man, and each of them seems to be hiding something. Who murdered the stranger? Was it Cora Sedgewick, who was still dizzy at the time from stepping on a rake and being thumped in the face with its handle? Or newspaper editor King, who’s right on the spot to report the facts, if he could only find a pencil? Or maybe the mayor herself, who was doing her laundry in the back of city hall?”
This comedy is performed by several Gem veterans. Elaine Baker is returning as “Madam Mayor” Lyles as Cora likes to call her. Cora, the neighbor who found the body of Mr. Polk or was it Mr. Benedict, is played by Jamie Cline. Tim Womac plays Eddie King, the sleazy newspaper editor.
Gem veteran Kevin Kerr, who has been a murder victim in Durant Tullock’s “Murders on Main Street,” is playing the inept Sheriff Thorne in this latest Gem production. Derek Cline is returning to the Gem stage as Carl Johansen, who is under arrest for the murder, but is he the killer? J.W. Lee is again playing Doctor Bishop, but is he just pretending to be a doctor?
Robbie Blakley is cast as Carl’s nagging wife, Mattie. Deborah Littleton Richards plays Lydia, the shy and meek secretary to the mayor, but does she have a “dark secret”? The Hendricks High School drama teacher Miss Martindale, who helps solve this mystery, is played by Emily Cline.
“Death and Taxes” is under the direction of Gem veteran LaMone Rose.
“This is the perfect comedy for tax season because of the witty one-liners about the IRS.” said Rose. “Also, if you have ever been to a city council meeting, you might recognize a few members in this comedy of errors.”
Lighting design is by Ruth Sowers.
Advanced tickets may be purchased at Johnson’s Department Store in Downtown Etowah and The Town Squire Menswear on Keith Street in Cleveland. Call the Gem Players office for more information at 423-263-3270.
The Gem Theater is located in Downtown Etowah on Highway 411 across from the L&N Depot.
