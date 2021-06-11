The “Dixie Cook Book” is now a part of the “Houses of McMinn County” display at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
The book contains more than recipes. It was once owned by Alice McGuire Keith (b. 1857, d. 1934) and found within its 713 pages was a handwritten recipe signed by Eliza Ann Van Dyke (b. 1813, d. 1896). The book was compiled by Estelle Woods Wilcox (b.1849, d.1943) as a resource to help serve the daily concerns of the 1880s woman.
The book ended up in the possession of Edna Mayfield (b. 1896, d. 1968), before coming to rest at the Museum. The recipe is for potato yeast to be used in the making of bread. At the end or her handwritten instruction, Eliza points out that her daughter Mary Battey’s recipe for bread cannot be “excelled.”
All three ladies have a connection to three of our first settlers. Alice and Edna were both members of the Keith Memorial United Methodist Church as we know today. It is the oldest Methodist church in Athens, formerly the Methodist Episcopal Church, South, and before that, the Methodist Episcopal Church. When the present church was built, they renamed it Keith Memorial United Methodist Church in honor of the Keith family since, from the beginning of this church, a member of the Keith family was active and part of the governing body of the church. The land for the current church was also donated by the Keith family.
Edna Mayfield descended from early settler Jesse Mayfield who came to this area in 1820. He settled his family east of what is now the City of Athens on 160 acres of land. The farm stayed in the family becoming Live Oak Farms and growing to nearly 1,200 acres as abutting land was purchased. Down through the years, the Mayfield generations built the Mayfield Dairy Farms plant as we know it today. Other members of the family continue to farm in the area.
Alice married Alexander Marshall Keith, who is descended from early settler Charles F. Keith who came to this area in 1820 as the first Circuit Court Judge serving this area until 1844. The original Keith home burned in 1856. The rebuilding began in 1858 and became known as Forrest Home, also called the Keith Mansion. This home was used by the Union as a hospital during the Civil War. The home still stands and is privately owned.
Eliza was married to Thomas Nixon Van Dyke. He was a prominent Athens lawyer and judge. He also served as president of the Hiwassee Railroad and was active in civic endeavors. Their home, known as Prospect Hill, still stands overlooking Athens. Built in 1833, it was used by both the Union and the Confederate troops during the Civil War. The Van Dyke’s spent time in prison because of their loyalty to the Confederacy.
The book, published in 1883, contains many different recipes for meals, including pastry, cakes, cookies, and breads, along with various domestic tips compiled by Wilcox. Topics include everything from A to Z you might say. Her first cookbook was the popular “Buckeye Cookery and Practical Housekeeping” book published in 1877. The book has had 32 revisions with the last printing in 1905. Wilcox grew up in Marysville, Ohio, known as the Buckeye State. She graduated from the Female College of Ohio Wesleyan in Delaware, Ohio in 1870. At her graduation, it is noted that she gave a speech on women’s suffrage.
In 1874, she married Alfred Gould Wilcox — a newspaperman. They did some publishing of their own evolving their work into a monthly magazine called “The Housekeeper.” It gave advice concerning managing the home and encouraged women to work outside the home. In it, they listed employment opportunities for women. Through the years, they also employed women in sales for both the cookbooks and the magazine. The magazine became extremely popular with a circulation of 120,000 by the end of a decade. They would accept recipes from the readers and use them in new editions of the “Buckeye Cookery.” In 1913, they merged “The Housekeeper” with magazine “Ladies World” to form “Ladies World and Housekeeper.”
The “Dixie Cook Book” is described as a German edition compiled by Wilcox dedicated to southern women. It is a revised edition of the “Buckeye Cookery and Practical Housekeeping” book with southern recipes added. It published in 1883 through L.A. Clarkson & Company. Wilcox earned the success in having one of the most popular cookbooks of the 19th Century with over 200,000 copies sold solely by subscription.
Members of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum can tour the museum free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Membership for the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students, and $45 for family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.