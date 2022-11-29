Seems like December got here awfully fast this year. Most of you probably faced the crowds during Black Friday. If you are like me, I am just barely getting my Christmas shopping started. Your shopping list probably has on it some names of some older friends and family. It is always difficult to shop for Grandmas and Grandpas since they seem to not want anything. So, shopping for these on your list can prove to be challenging.
If you ask a senior what they would like for Christmas, it is a good possibility that they will tell you that they don’t need anything. They have more “stuff” than they could ever possibly use. Their house is full of family photos, albums, personalized mugs, slippers, nick-nacks and bath wash. But you can find that special gift for any senior.
I am going to share with you some suggestions of some gifts that would be of value to a senior. Some of the gifts are geared to help seniors remain as independent as possible. Independence is a thing that seniors and everyone really tend to value very highly. Maintaining independence promotes a sense of achievement, of self-worth and well-being. And now most seniors are isolated and need that sense of accomplishment.
I hope that these ideas will help you finish that Christmas list and give those seniors a gift that they will cherish.
• Weather radio. Most seniors enjoy keeping up with the weather forecast. A weather radio will make sure that they are aware of any special weather announcements. Sometimes a severe rainstorm or snowstorm can pop up unexpectedly. A weather radio will keep them updated with all the changes in weather. A radio that uses a wind-up lever that will let the radio work even if the batteries are dead is also an excellent gift.
• Legos. I did not know that there were Legos made especially for adults. I did a search on Amazon for adult Legos and the results were astonishing. Some of the ones that caught my eye were Lego sets of birds. You can create a robin, blue jay, and a hummingbird. There are other sets of an eagle and a parrot. There are Legos sets of buildings, such as the Lincoln Memorial. There is one of a suspension bridge. I just saw a New York Skyline Lego set. These are great tools to work with cognitive functions such as identifying colors, shapes, sizes, etc. They invite creativity. They can create their own town or buildings. Legos exercise motor skills. If your friend has arthritic hands, you can even purchase Legos in a larger size. Legos can even promote family bonding. What better way to have some family fun other than to create something as a family?
• Jigsaw puzzles. Puzzles are one of the most popular things to do here at the center independently. Puzzles are challenging and fun. They are a very good activity to exercise the brain and help with hand/eye control. Hobby Lobby always has a great selection of puzzles.
• Coloring books for adults. The selection of these is endless. Here at the center, coloring with colored pencils is very popular. We have some of the beautiful pictures on display at the center. Give them a pack of colored pencils to color the pictures. Creating these pictures gives the senior a sense of accomplishment. It is also a good motor skills activity. You can purchase a pack of 50 colored pencils almost anywhere.
• Paint by number sets. There are many paint sets geared toward adults. They will achieve the same benefits as the coloring books, but with a different art medium. Hobby Lobby also has these.
• Electric toothbrushes. Dental hygiene is increasingly important as we age. Infections can reach the heart through the blood. So it is critical for older ones to brush for two minutes regularly.
• Talking watches and alarms. A talking watch gives an older person more control over their alarms and reminders. A clock named Reminder Rosie sets voice alarms for your loved one to take their medicine or have lunch in their own voice.
• Many seniors wear compression socks. You can now purchase ones that are fashionable. It will not only aid in their circulation, but will also be something they will love to wear and show off.
• Tablets and iPads. These all-in-one devices are in many ways tailored for seniors with their touchscreen and large print options. You can enlarge most anything including pictures with just a pinch from your fingers.
• Food baskets. From my experience working with seniors, I know that many would love a gift basket of food. Include some of their favorites. Also include things that are new to them. Meats and cheeses, chocolates and candy are always a good choice.
• Gift cards to grocery stores or restaurants. You really can’t go wrong with a gift card. Just make sure that the senior is able to drive themselves or make arrangements for them to visit wherever the gift card is from.
• Hobby baskets. Many older people have hobbies they love. Put together a nice basket with a hot glue gun, scissors, glue sticks and other things that they can use in different projects. Do some snooping to see what they like to do.
• Magazine subscriptions. There is an abundance of magazines geared to seniors. This gift will keep on giving for as long as the subscription. If possible, wrap up a copy of the magazine with a note telling them about the subscription. It will usually take 4-6 weeks for them to start. They will think of you every time an issue arrives. Give them a subscription of something that interests them such as history and bird watching. Most of these subscriptions are inexpensive.
• Videos. Videos of television shows from their past would be excellent. From listening to seniors here, they love reruns of "Andy Griffith," "Gunsmoke," "Bonanza," "I Love Lucy" and the "3 Stooges."
• Car seat swivel cushions. This just may be on my Christmas List. The seat swivels making it easier to get your legs out of the car. This makes getting in and out of the car so much easier.
• Gripper socks. If you are like me, I would rather walk around in a pair of socks. Gripper socks have grips on the bottom that will help them not slip or lose their balance.
• Old Time Candy. Put together a collection of candy from yesteryear. Most can still be bought from certain places. Some stores such as Cracker Barrel have a big selection of candy from years past. You can also order it online.
Hopefully this list will help with your Christmas shopping or maybe you saw something you would like as I did. Most of these items can be found on Amazon.com
If you do order from Amazon this Christmas, we would appreciate it if you would support our senior center with your order. All you have to do is type in smile.amazon.com when you type in your web address. This will take you to the Amazon page where you can support a charity. It will ask you what charity you would like to support. Just type in Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. They will have our information and every time you order from Amazon, they will donate to our center. This will not cost you anything extra. It is a way for Amazon to support non-profit organizations.
Be sure to check out our Facebook page. You will see many of the awesome things we do here at the center. Just search for Etowah Area Senior Center and our page will pop up.
Some exciting happenings at the center during this Christmas season. Please join us for any of these exciting activities.
• Dec. 1: 9 a.m. - Games; 10 a.m. - Christmas Jokes Bingo; 11 a.m. - Christmas Floating Candles Craft
• Dec. 2: 9:30 a.m. - Breakfast; 9 a.m. to noon - Game Day
• Dec. 5: 9 a.m. - Games; 10 a.m. - Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. - Shiny Nose Day
• Dec. 6: 9 a.m. - Games; 10 a.m. - Bingo; 11 a.m. - Bake Sale Detective and Christmas Tree Fun
• Dec. 7: 9 a.m. - Games; 10 a.m. - Holiday Music Bingo; 11 a.m. - Christmas Around the World
• Dec. 8: 9 a.m. - Games; 10 a.m. - Bingo; 11 a.m. - Squeeze a Lemon Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.