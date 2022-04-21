The Athens Area Council for the Arts will hold auditions for “Evening with the Stars: A Community Showcase of Talent” on Monday, May 2, at 6 p.m. at The Arts Center in Athens.
The performance of “Evening with the Stars” is Friday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m., also at The Arts Center. This show is the final event in AACA’s 2021-22 House Blend Concert Series.
“Evening with the Stars,” directed by Andrew Kimball, is an annual event that features auditioned talent from around the region. Performers are invited to audition using one or two representative samples of their repertoire. An emphasis is placed on performances with live accompaniment, and AACA House Band September Song provides backup support. A piano accompanist will also be available. Performances of all types are welcome, including singers, dancers, short monologues or dialogues, comedy, juggling, magic, and other types of performance art.
AACA’s House Blend Concert Series gives local talent the opportunity to perform in a professional setting.
“Evening with the Stars” is an event where local talent is discovered. For instance, the band now known as September Song first played together during the 2010 show.
Participants must be available for a dress rehearsal on Thursday, May 12, and one additional rehearsal that week.
Contact The Arts Center by phone at 423-745-8781 during business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or anytime online at athensartscouncil.org for more information.
This and all House Blend Concert Series events are sponsored by Peoples Bank of East Tennessee, Reid & Winder Law Firm, and WarrenJackson CPAs. All AACA performances are sponsored by The Retirement Guys. All AACA programs are sponsored by Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies and receive support from the National Endowment for the Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission.
