The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum will host a book signing and two Heritage School programs during the month of May.
Tyler Boyd is introducing his second biography entitled, “Nellie Kenyon: Trailblazing Tennessee Journalist” at the museum on Thursday, May 12, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The signing will be open to the public free of charge and refreshments will be served. There will be books available for $25 each at the signing. He will talk briefly about the book before the signing. The public is invited to attend freely between those hours to get their books signed.
Boyd found that Kenyon (b. 1898, d. 1982) had an impressive 50-year trailblazing career. She was a relatively small woman of only five feet tall who had a drive and desire to work “hard news,” rather than write on society pages like her mother who was the society page editor at the Chattanooga News. Because of her persistence, she landed some big news stories like the Scopes Trial in Dayton and the covering of the Jimmy Hoffa trial in Nashville for instance. She was also instrumental in solving a bank robbery.
When Kenyon worked the Scopes Trial, her publisher covered the courtroom while she investigated the background of the event conducting interviews of some of the main players where she uncovered information that the trial was fabricated for publicity. She worked for the Chattanooga News until 1940 when she took employment with the Tennessean in Nashville. It was there she covered state and federal government. She retired in 1970.
Her family moved from Kentucky to Chattanooga in 1904. She never married and never had children. At the end of her life’s tour, she was well respected by everyone having a reputation of reporting the news “… factually, truthfully, and honestly.” She was known by all who knew her as “Miss Nellie.” When she died, her obituary ran in many newspapers and there were many tributes to her honor.
Boyd became interested in investigating the life of Kenyon after he came across an interview she conducted of Febb Burn while he was writing his first biography on his great-granduncle, Tennessee Statesman Harry T. Burn. She was the first reporter to interview Febb after Burn placed the deciding vote that passed suffrage which made Tennessee the needed 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. He liked the way Kenyon described Febb in the story as he relied on information about her from 1920 because no one alive today knew her in that time. He also found that she did so much more than interview Febb. The name stuck out in his mind so much that he wanted to research more about her.
To his surprise, Kenyon had donated all her memorabilia to the University of Tennessee. She kept her articles in a scrapbook and her collection included signed photographs of people she had met during her career. To Boyd she was like Nellie Bly (b. 1864, d. 1922), a journalist who at one time worked undercover in a mental institution to report the story. Although Kenyon was born 34 years later, he sees similarities in their tenacity.
Boyd loves history and is a history teacher. He is currently working in the McMinn County school system as a substitute. He sees himself as a progressive author and plans to write books as his second occupation. He enjoys documenting life stories and has taken notice of several individuals of whom he feels could be the subject of one of his future books. He is currently working on a third book that centers around individuals within Polk County politics. Two Heritage School programs will take place in May — one on blacksmithing and the other on pottery. Admission is $5, which includes a tour of the museum. Museum members may attend free of charge. The Heritage School is sponsored by the C. Scott and Muriel Mayfield Family Foundation, the Hugh M. Willson Family Foundation, and the Tennessee Arts Commission.
On Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m., Robby Firestone will share his talent at blacksmithing. He has been blacksmithing for some 20 years. As a forging blacksmith, he artistically creates ornamental pieces using black iron heated in a forge. Some of his custom designs are in coat racks, towel racks, paper towel holders, candle holders, shelf brackets, chandeliers, and jewelry such as necklace pendants and rings. He also makes fire pokers, meat turners, forks, and an assortment of tools.
On Saturday, May 28, at 11 a.m., Andy Phipps will present a program on pottery. Phipps has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in ceramics and sculpture from Northern Arizona University. He works as an artist and craftsman creating sculptural and functional pieces from custom woodworking to stained glass, metal working, ceramics, and any combination of these.
