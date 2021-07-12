Goat Hill String Band will perform on Saturday, July 17, in the fourth concert of Sounds of Summer — Athens’ free summer concert series.
Presenting partners Friendly City Festivals and Athens Area Council for the Arts are presenting 10 evenings of live music every other Saturday until Pumpkintown on Oct. 9.
Goat Hill String Band, the headliner and only performing group this week, is a bluegrass band from Alabama. The group plays a mix of classic pop and rock covers from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, ’00s, and ’10s performed with acoustic string instruments along with the occasional traditional bluegrass tune.
“It is not every day you hear a cover of ‘Stayin’ Alive’ done with mandolin and fiddle,” stated a news release.
Group members have varied backgrounds and influences. While J. Patrick Reed (banjo/guitar/vocals) was introduced to bluegrass at a young age, Fred (mandolin) spent the 90s playing in rock bands in the Chicago area until he was inspired by Doc Watson to take up mandolin. Aaron (fiddle/vocals) is a five-time Old-Time Fiddle champion who began his music career on electric guitar, similar to Kelly (double bass) whose musical style is influenced by country rock.
“The varied influences and experiences of the band create a fun, lively concert experience for audiences of all ages and musical preference,” stated the news release.
The remaining lineup for 2021 Sounds of Summer is as follows, with all concerts beginning at 7 p.m. at Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens:
• July 31 — Jason Eskridge — Nashville R&B/soul musician performs with his 5-piece band.
• Aug. 14 — Lera Lynn — a singer-songwriter known for her recurring role on HBO’s “True Detective” plays a stripped-down set with her trio.
• Aug. 28 — David Gerald performs Detroit blues.
• Sept. 11 — Kinslee Melhorn hosts a Writers in the Round featuring Anna McElroy and She’s Alaska.
• Sept. 25 — Mending Wall plays Americana originals.
• Oct. 9 — Chris Hennessee — a country artist with regional ties closes the season at Pumpkintown.
Event organizers asks guests to follow CDC/Health Department recommendations as they decide whether to participate in public events.
Friendly City Festivals and Athens Area Council for the Arts receive support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and McMinn County Tourism, as well as contributions from corporate and individual sponsors. Refer to friendlycityfestivals.com for a full list of event sponsors and additional details about Sounds of Summer and other local festivals. Festival updates will also be shared regularly via Facebook at www.facebook.com/SOS
