We are still dealing with some of the temperatures of summer but it is starting to cool off. It won’t be long before autumn will be upon us and we’ll enjoy cooler weather, the changing colors of the leaves and spiders. Of course, spiders are here all year round but it seems as if we bump into them more frequently when autumn arrives. This made me think why this happens or what should I do about them. I always wonder how spiders know how tall I am … . When walking in the gardens, the web always seems to end up on my face.
Springtime is when most spiders hatch so they are growing all summer long. It is more likely that we will notice an adult spider than a little baby spider, so they are more noticeable by the time fall rolls around. My boxwoods look like a haunted house with little spider webs covering the sides and tops. All I need is to add a witch’s cauldron for the perfect Halloween effect.
In addition, now is the mating season for spiders. We typically see females in their webs and the males wandering from one area to another. (Okay, I am not that observant, I never notice male spiders moving from one area to another.) Now is when most spiders come out to mate and lay eggs before winter happens. I don’t mean to cause any alarm, but the spiders you are seeing now were actually in your home all along. We just tend to notice them more frequently when they are spinning webs and mating. When winter comes, they will disappear into the cracks and crevices again.
What can we do to keep the spider population down? When you see a web, remove it. This will cause the spider to go hide again. Also, remove any spiders you see in your home. Keep entry points to the home sealed so spiders and other insects stay out. Pay particular attention to doors, windows, and areas around pipes. Avoid having crumbs and unsealed food out in your kitchen or elsewhere in your home. It may not attract spiders directly, but it will attract other bugs and that attracts spiders.
These creepy arachnids are crawling all over my gardens, porches and inside my home. Spiders aren’t insects, but are their own class of creatures, in the same category as crabs, scorpions and ticks. They are predators and many are venomous. They are incredibly complex, with many different ways of hunting. Some spiders create the classic web to trap insects. Others will actively hunt their prey, such as the Carolina wolf spider, which is considered the most aggressive.
Spiders have three stages: Egg, baby or “spiderling” and adult. It doesn’t matter what species of spider you talk about, they all go through the same three stages. Mother spiders die shortly after laying their eggs. Remember “Charlotte’s Web”? Egg sacs can contain anywhere from four to 600 eggs, depending on the species. Eggs hatch, and then the little spiders immediately look for food.
Spiders grow by “molting” or shedding their outer skin. They don’t have skeletons like birds, elephants or people. Instead, they have exoskeletons, or harder outer shells. They are considered “invertebrates,” since they don’t have spines. Spiders molt between 5-10 times before becoming fully mature. They will also separate, as most spiders are solitary creatures.
House spiders typically live about one year, assuming people, or curious pets, don’t kill them first. People are generally the biggest threat to common house spiders. Climate change is the other biggest threat, though spiders do have some natural predators (such as rodents, birds and other spiders.)
Some species of spiders can live for up to 20 years in captivity. The oldest known spider, a tarantula, died at age 43. And there are over 46,000 different species.
Spider silk is considered to be the strongest natural textile in the world. Some spider silks, if human-sized and not spider-sized, would actually be stronger than steel. Scientists are studying their silk to see if we can duplicate it for things like bike helmets, bulletproof clothing or bandages.
My favorite arachnids are the “Writing Spiders”; they are beautiful. Your grandma probably called her the “Common Black and Yellow Garden Spider,” but that hardly seems flattering. I like the sound of her Latin name: Argiope aurantia. We call her the “The Writing Spider” for that zig zaggy line that stabilizes her web.
If you have children or grandchildren, now is a perfect time to go on a spider hunt. Children can easily go spider hunting and see how many they can count in their walk. Also, they can look at the different webs and types of spiders. Happy hunting.
Gayle Fisher is a master gardener for the state of Tennessee, as well as an accredited National Flower Show judge. A student consultant for landscape design, she has served as an officer in District IV Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs and is a member of the American Horticultural Society. She can be reached at gaylesf@tds.net
