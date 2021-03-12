Two handcrafted cranes add décor to the grounds at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. The pair are the likeness of sandhill cranes. They have a long neck, long legs and a gray body with a large tuft of feathers at the rump. They have red heads and bright white cheeks. What is missing is the low-pitch harmonic honking that announces their winter arrival.
We got a little scare in December when James mysteriously disappeared. Dolly looked so lonely without him. We put out a community plea to help find James and through the help of local citizens, James was found and returned. He hadn’t traveled far, just down the road a bit.
The cranes are named in honor of the fourth President of the United States James Madison and his wife, Dolly. Museum staff felt the names were appropriate since the Museum is located on Madison Avenue. You will notice the two are gathered together near the entrance of the Museum. The gifted birds were created by topiary crafter, Joe Kyte, who is known around the community as “Topiary Joe.”
Topiary Joe visited the Museum in August of 2019 to demonstrate how he transforms plants into living creatures. He creates the shapes and forms through creative welding and uses live plants to shape and form his art. He has been creating creatures for over 26 years and has traveled the world to display his art.
James Madison is one of our country’s founding fathers, having a part in the creation and signing of the United States Constitution. He served as president from 1809 to 1817 and before that, he served eight years in the House of Representatives. He served as Secretary of State under President Thomas Jefferson, with whom he worked very closely.
At the White House, Dolly hosted Washington socials that included a bipartisan mix. She has been the only “First Lady” to be given an honorary seat on the floor of congress and she was the first American to respond to a telegraph message.
She is credited with saving an original classic portrait of George Washington the day the British attacked Washington, D.C., burning the White House and much of the city during the War of 1812. It remains in the East Room to this day. She is also credited for organizing her husband’s papers after his death. Congress paid for the editing and publishing of what we now know as the Madison Papers. Included are personal notes Madison took while working on the United States Constitution.
James and Dolly are remembered as being a “fun-loving couple” that at times played around and teased one another, while also surrounding themselves with family and friends, according to an article found at smithsonianmag.com
The Madisons never lived in Athens, but their great-grandnephew, Edmund Boling Madison, did. He served the Athens community as a practicing attorney and civic leader for 56 years. He served as colonel while on the staff of the late Gov. Bob Taylor. He was very well liked and respected. The local bar association honored him with a celebration gathering attended by many in 1941. He died in 1948 at the age of 78. We have his desk and other artifacts in our law exhibit.
The sandhill cranes visit our area every winter. They come in large numbers flying in “V” formation and honking loudly upon arrival at the Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge in Birchwood. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has planted corn, milo and millet at the refuge as a welcoming effort to invite the birds to congregate. Late in the fall and throughout the winter, the birds live in the area where the Hiwassee River meets the Tennessee River. It is the perfect place for their habitation where they enjoy open wetlands, fields and prairies. Every year, there is a wildlife festival in Birchwood to celebrate the wildlife. This year it was done virtually due to the COVID-19 virus. In virus-free times, buses transport people to the refuge in order to allow people to view the birds.
The cranes are loyal to one another for life, which can last for two or more decades. They stand up to five feet tall and have a wing span of six feet. Courting cranes dance for their mates. They stretch their wings and pump up their heads. They bow and leap energetically in the air. When the chicks hatch, they are ready to leave the nest within eight hours. Male cranes are larger in height and size weighing 14 pounds. Females are smaller in height and size weighing 10 pounds. The oldest crane found on record is 36 years, seven months old. That bird was banded in Wyoming in 1973 and located in New Mexico in 2010.
Members of the Museum can tour the Museum free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Membership in the Museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
