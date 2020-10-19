EDITOR’S NOTE: All events in this directory are subject to change or cancellation in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Church Events
West End Baptist Church: will hold a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 1-5 p.m. There will be a bounce house, corn hole and other games, and food. The outdoor event is open to all ages. The church is located on Clark Street in Athens.
Non-Denominational Bible Clubs: will meet each Tuesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at North City School and each Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Westside School beginning Oct. 20 and 21. There will be games, snacks, and Bible stories. The teacher will be Pam McAchren. There is no charge to join the clubs, which are not directly affiliated with the host schools. The clubs are designed to be fun for the children as they learn the stories in the Bible. All students in grades 3, 4 and 5, including Kids Connection, may join the club. For more information, call 368-8367.
Miscellaneous
East Tennessee Treasure Hunters Club: Currently being formed for anyone interested in metal detecting and wants to be in a group that meets and takes trips in the East Tennessee area. Contact Joe in Etowah at 423-493-3706 for more information or to join the club.
Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Etowah: is seeking donations to continue mowing. Send checks payable to Pleasant Grove Cemetery and mail them to: Karen Wear Taylor, 131 County Road 903, Etowah, TN 37331. For more information, contact Taylor at 423-462-5042. The cemetery is not owned by Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
Monday
Athens Happy Hour (AA): Mondays, 5:30 p.m., at Cooke Ministry Center, 714 Walter St., Athens. For info, call Mike A. at 506-0736.
McMinn County T.E.A. (Taxed Enough Already) Party: Mondays, 6 p.m., at Shoney’s in Athens. Come early if you want to order dinner.
Meigs Lodge No. 213 F&AM: Mondays, 7 p.m., for practice in degree work, except 1st Monday of the month, which is business meeting. Light refreshments served.
Chattanooga Brain Injury Association: 3rd Monday, 6 p.m., at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, located on Peerless Avenue in Cleveland. For info, call 423-634-1572.
Pilot Club of Athens: 1st and 3rd Monday, 6 p.m., at Western Sizzlin’.
Tuesday
Children of the Most High God Bible Study Group: meets every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at E.G. Fisher Public Library in Athens.
Red-back Hymnal Church Singing: is held every Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the McMinn Senior Activity Center, located on McMinn Avenue in Athens.
Old College Harp Singers: meet on the 3rd Tuesday of each month from 5-7 p.m. Everyone welcome. For the location of the meeting or more information, call 745-0248.
Gospel Singing: is held at Bojangles every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. For more info., contact 423-506-3563.
Athens Civitan Club: 1st and 3rd Tuesday, noon, at Michael’s restaurant. For info, call Kent Wilson at 829-5219.
Friends of the Library Book Discussion Group: 3rd Tuesday, noon, at E.G. Fisher Public Library.
Etowah Arts Commission: 3rd Tuesday. Visit www.EtowahArts.org or call 263-7608.
