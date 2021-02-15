Nathan Crisp was recently promoted to apprentice pipe welder at Athens Utilities Board (AUB).
Crisp began his career in the Wastewater Division in November of 2012. He quickly moved to the Gas Division in August of 2013 as an operator. He is now transitioning to the Welder Apprenticeship Program, which will take him two years to complete.
He is continuing to work full time at AUB while going to night school to complete the program. His training will consist of learning the proper and acceptable installation of gas pipes, taps, valves, fittings and meter test equipment.
Although becoming a pipe welder is a two-year apprenticeship, training never ends as they are required to perform annual Welder Certifications.
“The choice was easy. Nate has been an extremely hard worker since he started at AUB and was the perfect fit for this position,’’ said Sherree Reed, superintendent of AUB’s Gas Division.
Crisp not only works at AUB, but also has a seasonal farm, The Holly House, that he works with his wife, Holly, and his brother and sister-in-law.
“Congratulations to Nathan. We are so fortunate to have him as part of our AUB family,” stated a news release from AUB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.