September Song headlines the next Sounds of Summer show on Saturday, June 19, at 7 p.m.
Sounds of Summer is Athens’ free summer concert series in its ninth season presenting music in Downtown Athens. Presenting partners Friendly City Festivals and Athens Area Council for the Arts will present live music every other Saturday until Pumpkintown on Oct. 9.
September Song is described as a party band, but could also be called a family band. Comprised of husband-and-wife duo Lindsey and Andrew Kimball, September Song is known for their singer/songwriter original music, as well as covers of popular hits from the ’60s to the present. The full band includes bassist Joe Littleton, lead guitarist Kyle Littleton, and Nathan Crisp on drums.
September Song is known as the house band for The Arts Center and has played many local festivals, including Pumpkintown, Decatur’s Downtown Summer Nights, and the National Cornbread Festival, in addition to private events and other regional venues.
Band leader, Andrew Kimball, said: “A year without live shows really did a number on us. We missed each other, the music, and the crowd interaction. Luckily, we used our time wisely to recommit ourselves to getting better as a band and expanding our set list. Sounds of Summer — we cannot wait to show you what we have been cooking up! And we might even have a few special guest surprises.”
September Song is the headliner and only performing artist for the June 19 Sounds of Summer and will play from 7-8:30 p.m.
The remaining lineup for 2021 Sounds of Summer is as follows, with all concerts beginning at 7 p.m. at Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens:
• July 3 — Maya Trippe, a Chattanooga-based singer/songwriter, opens for Rolling Thunder, a rock band from the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band.
• July 17 — Goat Hill String Band, an Alabama-based Bluegrass band covers popular hits from diverse genres.
• July 31 — Jason Eskridge, a Nashville R&B/soul musician, performs with his five-piece band.
• Aug. 14 — Lera Lynn, a singer/songwriter known for her recurring role on HBO’s “True Detective,” plays a stripped-down set with her trio.
• Aug. 28 — David Gerald performs Detroit blues.
• Sept. 11 — Kinslee Melhorn hosts a Writers in the Round featuring Anna McElroy and She’s Alaska.
• Sept. 25 — Mending Wall plays Americana originals.
• Oct. 9 — Chris Hennessee, a country artist with regional ties, closes the season at Pumpkintown.
Organizers are asking guests to follow CDC/Health Department recommendations as they decide whether to participate in public events.
Friendly City Festivals and Athens Area Council for the Arts have received support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and McMinn County Tourism, as well as contributions from corporate and individual sponsors.
Refer to friendlycityfestivals.com for a full list of event sponsors and additional details about Sounds of Summer and other local festivals.
Festival updates will also be shared regularly via Facebook at www.face book.com/SOSAthensTN
