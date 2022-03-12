E.G. Fisher Public Library will host free programs for all ages throughout the week of Spring Break, March 14-18.
• Library Spirit Week — Monday, March 14, through Friday, March 18
Join the library staff for a week of dressing up in the daily themes: Monday — Crazy Hair Day, Tuesday — Neon Day, Wednesday — Crazy Socks Day, Thursday — Camo Day, and Friday — Pajama Day.
• Lunch at the Library — Monday, March 14, through Friday, March 18, daily noon to 12:30 p.m.
Kids and teens 18 and under can enjoy a free lunch provided in partnership with the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA.
• Blue’s Clues Storytime & Craft — Monday, March 14, at 10:30 a.m.
Join Miss Jerri for a morning with Blue. Kids and families will read books about Blue and her friend, sing songs, and make a Blue’s Clues craft.
• Dungeons and Dragons for Teens — Monday, March 14, at 4 p.m.
Embark on an adventure with Dungeon Master Josh. Teens in grades seven though 12 are invited to join a D&D Eberron campaign. New players and experienced are both welcome to participate.
• Dungeons and Dragons for Adults — Monday, March 14, at 6 p.m.
Adults are included in the D&D Eberron activities. Join Dungeon Master Josh for the Rime of the Frostmaiden 5e campaign. New and experienced players are welcome to join the adventure.
• Pre-K Storytime – Tuesday, March 15, at 10:30 a.m.
Join Miss Meleena for Preschool Storytime, which engages children ages three to five in books, interactive stories, songs, and crafts each week. This program helps children build school skills like letter recognition, taking turns, listening, fine motor skills, and more.
• Bubble Party — Tuesday, March 15, at 12:30 p.m.
Visit the library for an afternoon of bubbles, music, bubble paint, and sidewalk chalk.
• All Day Makerspace Wednesday — Wednesday, March 16, open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Stop by the library anytime to play and learn with a hands-on STEM activity.
D.U.I. Awareness — Wednesday, March 16, at 10:30 a.m.
A D.U.I. specialist from the Athens Police Department will be talking to families about driving under the influence. Children and teens will get the chance to try on beer goggles to experience impaired vision as if they or their driver was intoxicated.
• Ice Cream Party — Wednesday, March 16, at 12:30 p.m.
Celebrate Spring Break with an ice cream party. Visit the library’s patio for ice cream and music.
• Baby Storytime and Craft — Thursday, March 17, at 10:30 a.m.
Join families with babies ages birth to two every Thursday for stories, songs, baby sign language, and more. Baby Bookworms introduces children birth to two years old to the library through books, songs, rhymes, and playtime. Caregivers will learn early literacy tips, while babies learn to interact with other children.
• Hike & Seek in the Wetlands — Thursday, March 17, at 12:30 p.m.
Join the library for a nature scavenger hunt. Participants will be looking for items found in the wild and may even spot a leprechaun. Afterwards, participants will meet back at the library to finish up with an easy craft. Hike & Seek will begin in the Community Room.
• Toddler Storytime and Craft — Friday, March 18, at 10:30 a.m.
This program features music, interactive stories, bubbles, and more each week. Toddlers will be introduced to books, songs, counting practice, interactive stories, parachute play, and more. Toddler Storytime is targeted to children ages one to three years old.
• The LEGO Movie: LEGO Build-a-Long — Friday, March 18, at 12:30 p.m.
The library will be showing “The LEGO Movie” with a LEGO Build-a-Long. There will be popcorn and LEGO blocks.
All programs are free of charge. For more information, visit www.fisher
library.org or call 423-745-7782.
