Art and entertainment will be presented in one location this Friday, May 12, starting at 5:30 p.m. with “Art from the HART," followed by the 2022-23 House Blend Concert Series closer, "Evening with the Stars," at 7:30 p.m. in the Sue E. Trotter Theater at The Arts Center.
“Art from the HART” is an exhibit by a HART Gallery artist collective. Michael’s will provide light refreshments for this free event.
The artists of the HART Gallery are community members experiencing homelessness, living with intellectual or physical disabilities, those in recovery, political refugees, veterans, and other underserved populations.
This exhibit is available to the public for free during regular office hours and during special events until June 23.
"Art from the HART" is sponsored by white street market.
After the exhibit opening, regional performers will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. for the 29th Annual "Evening with the Stars."
"Evening with the Stars" includes light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar available from 6:30 p.m. through intermission. Any ticket holder has access to these refreshments. Patrons who wish to help cover catering costs may choose to pay an optional higher ticket price which includes a small donation. Individual tickets start at $12.50 for students and $17.50 for adults.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at athensartscouncil.org, or over the phone at 423-745-8781. The Arts Center is located at 320 North White Street in Downtown Athens.
