A reception and discussion of the James Maxwell art exhibition, “Spaceship Earth Photogravures,” will be held on Friday, March 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Muriel S. Mayfield Gallery, located inside Reece Hall at 216 N. Jackson Street in Athens on the campus of Tennessee Wesleyan University. This exhibition is a retrospective of the last 10 years of photogravures by Maxwell drawn from four different portfolios: Architecture, Rocket Man, Rocket Science and Kentucky Vernacular. The images are digital captures translated through the photopolymer photogravure process and printed on fine cotton rag paper.
“I find the inking in this beautiful non-silver process to be exciting. Every time I pull a print from the plate, it’s like Christmas. The inking offers significant control. I experiment with multiple passes through the press. I use selective inking and I vary the inks I use from time to time. Consequently, many of my prints are one-offs or unique impressions,” said Maxwell.
According to a statement from the artist, “One significant aspect of this work is the seemingly spontaneous capture of oddities, objects or moments in time that have a snapshot quality. These snapshots, however, show an innate sense of composition developed through years of looking through the viewfinder. Many of these images appear to be both dark yet humorous.” Maxwell is a practicing architect and also produces professional photography for other architects and builders. He cites Edward Steichen, Man Ray, Diane Arbus, and Edward Weston as significant influences.
Maxwell’s involvement with photography began at the age of three spending time with his father, Clifford Maxwell, in the darkroom rocking trays of chemicals. At the age of four, he was making photos with his brownie camera. Later, he went with his father to assignments, setting up lighting, taking deposits for prom pictures, going to construction sites to record progress, and assisting his father photographing weddings. By the time he was in high school, he was an assistant to his father and taking on jobs by himself. He credits his father as a mentor and teacher, as well as his uncle, John Alan Maxwell, who taught him drawing and painting. After a year at Hampden-Sydney College in pre-med studies, Maxwell decided to follow the family path and go into fine arts. He spent a year at East Tennessee State University in fine arts and transferred to the Memphis Academy of Arts, where he received a BFA in sculpture and photography. While pursuing engineering help for some sculpture proposals, he found himself at Virginia Tech University, where he was offered a scholarship by the School of Architecture and where he subsequently enrolled and received a master’s degree in architecture.
He worked as an architect in Colorado and California and showed his photography in Denver, Boulder, and California galleries.
Maxwell’s work has been shown in numerous venues, including the Calumet Gallery in Hollywood, Calif., and Weston Gallery in Carmel, Calif. His work has also been displayed in New York City and he has been published in B&W and Avaunt magazines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.