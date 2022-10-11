October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is designated in October to raise awareness of this complex disease and to fund research in its causes, treatment, and cure.
Since 1985, individuals, businesses, and communities have come together to show their support for the many people affected by breast cancer. Janis Wenzel is one of those people. Earlier this week, she presented us with some very important information about breast cancer.
Janis is a retired RN. She regularly volunteers at many locations such as the Good Faith Clinic. Improving the health of our seniors is very important to her. She gives health information to our seniors such as information about heart disease and stroke, kidney health, and most recently, breast cancer. Janis would like to share some information about breast cancer with everyone.
Preventing breast cancer is dear to Janis’ heart. She just recently discovered that a male friend has breast cancer. She expressed to everyone that she does not want to see anyone else she knows having to deal with this disease.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women. More than 200,000 women in the United States get breast cancer every year. More than 40,000 will die from the disease. Three-fourths of the breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years or older, but breast cancer also affects younger women. About 10% of all new cases of breast cancer in the United States are found in women younger than 45 years of age. In other words, in women ages 40 to 50, there is a one in 69 risk of developing breast cancer. From ages 50 to 60, the risk increases to one in 43. And in the 60-70 age group, the risk is one in 29.
Men can also get breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, about 2,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2022 and about 530 men will die from breast cancer. Certain conditions can increase the risk of breast cancer in men that include having an undescended testicle, having mumps as an adult, or having one or both testicles surgically removed.
Janis would like you to know the warning signs of breast cancer. They include:
• New lump in the breast or underarm.
• Thickening or swelling of part of the breast.
• Irritation or dimpling of breast skin.
• Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast.
• Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area.
• Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood.
• Any change in the size or shape of the breast.
• Pain in the breast.
Even though there is nothing anyone can do that will prevent breast cancer completely, there are some things that can be done that may reduce your risk of developing breast cancer:
• Keep a healthy weight.
• Exercise regularly.
• Get the recommended amount of sleep.
• Don’t drink alcohol, or at least limit alcoholic drinks to one per day.
• Avoid exposure to chemicals that have been shown to increase the risk of cancer.
• Limit exposure to radiation from medical tests such as x-rays, CT scans, and PET scans if not medically necessary.
• If you take hormone therapy, or oral contraceptives, talk to your doctor about the risks and find out if it is right for you.
Remember that breast cancer can strike even if you have no history of breast cancer in your family.
Janis reminds us that no one wants to get the diagnoses of breast cancer, but the earlier breast cancer is diagnosed, the chance of recovery increases tremendously. One of the most important screenings for breast cancer that a woman can do is routine self-examination. If you are not familiar with self-examination, please contact your physician for instructions or call your local breast center. Another important screening that is crucial to early detection is the yearly mammogram. The American Cancer Society recommends that every female over 40 have an annual mammogram. A clinical exam yearly by your physician is also needed.
Janis does not want anyone to say that they are too old for these yearly exams. Chances are twice as great of developing breast cancer at age 70.
Today, the diagnosis of breast cancer has decreased by 35%. This is due to early detection and advanced treatment.
You can see in the picture that Janis is sitting next to a gift box. You can also see her beads that show the sizes of breast lumps found by mammography and self-exams. The large bead shows the average-sized lump found by women untrained in breast self-examination. The next smaller bead shows an average-sized lump found by women practicing occasional breast self-examination. The next smaller bead is the average-sized lump found by women practicing regular self-examination. The next smaller bead shows the average lump found by the first mammogram. And the tiny bead shows the average-sized lump found by getting regular mammograms. This necklace helps us understand how important early detection is in treating breast cancer.
Janis wants to remind everyone of the ABC’s of breast cancer:
A: Have your annual mammogram.
B: Do your breast self-exam monthly.
C. Have a clinical exam yearly with your doctor.
Following this plan just may save your life.
We need more people in this world like Janis. We are so fortunate to know her. It is never too late to begin volunteering. Call the center at 423-781-7632 for volunteer opportunities.
We have many exciting activities planned. Don't sit at home with nothing to do! Come join us for some of these fun events.
• Oct. 13: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Physical Therapist Visit from Starr Regional Medical Center; 11 a.m. — Pizza Lunch
• Oct. 14: 9:30 a.m. — Breakfast, Self-Guided Activities
• Oct. 17: Senior Center Closed
• Oct. 18: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Patty Parks; 11:30 a.m. — Arthritis Exercise with UT Extension Agency
• Oct. 19: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Sausage Recipe Competition; 11:30 a.m. — Bible Study
• Oct. 20: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11:30 a.m. — Arthritis Exercise
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
