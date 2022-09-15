We are taking vendor applications for our Countdown ‘til Christmas Craft and Gift Show which will be held on Nov. 11 and 12. There are still a few openings available. Each booth space is 8 feet by 10 feet and will include a table that is 8 feet long and two chairs. As soon as you submit your application, you will be able to pick the space that you want for your table.
The hours of the craft show will be from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. Set up for the vendors will be on Thursday from noon until 2 p.m. and from 7:30 until 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
The cost of a booth space with one table for both days is $25. You can also choose to have two booth spaces. A space for only one of the days will be $15.
We will be serving lunch both days of the craft show from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Your choice of beans, cole slaw, corn bread, dessert, and a drink will only cost you $5. We will also have available delicious homemade baked goods for sale. You will not want to miss getting one of our famous pecan and pumpkin pies. We also will have pint jars of our famous homemade bread and butter pickles.
You can pick up a vendor application at the center or one can be mailed or emailed to you. Your payment may be made by check, cash, or credit card.
Our seniors have begun working on some very unique gifts for our sale. All the crafts in our gift shop have been handmade by our seniors. You will also find some other treasures in the gift shop. All these handmade goodies would make wonderful Christmas gifts.
Here at the center, arts and crafts is an important part of our programming. We usually have at least two craft classes each month. Artist Mike Ivey conducts an acrylic painting class once each month. We have received a grant that will fund many more arts and crafts in the next year. Some of the ones that we have planned for the near future include pottery, jewelry making, flower arranging, basket weaving, dancing, music classes, and others.
Arts and crafts classes exist at the center because we understand the benefit of the arts for seniors. It is important for seniors to age successfully. Keeping their health in check, physical activity, and regular checkups are important in having a successful life. There are other avenues that can benefit a senior’s health and that includes enjoying artistic endeavors, even if a senior is not artistically inclined. Activities in the arts can have a positive impact on health by creating a sense of purpose and keeping the mind busy.
The following are some of the other ways that activities in the arts can be beneficial to seniors:
• Many crafts, such as painting, sewing, and playing music, help maintain eye and hand coordination. Working on crafts with arthritic hands is good exercise to keep those joints flexible.
• Working on art activities can encourage stimulation of electrical impulses in the brain that offer pleasure to those engaging in pleasant and enjoyable activities. When a senior has nothing to do, psychological devastation can follow. Such individuals often feel worthless and bored and soon lose self-esteem and confidence.
• Working in the arts can relieve boredom. Doing crafts with a group offers them adequate opportunities to socially connect with others.
• Crafting can help seniors to relax.
• Working in the arts and crafts can reduce depression and anxiety.
• The arts foster a stronger sense of identity, improves self-esteem, and provides a sense of control.
You may know of someone maybe in your family or a friend who may benefit from working in the arts. Some seniors may think that they are not able to do the things that they did in the past. The following are some suggestions on how to encourage seniors to get involves in the arts:
• Seniors who have knitted or crocheted in the past may think that they can no longer hold the needles or hooks. Knitting needles and hooks come in larger sizes which can make it easier to continue with their hobby. Suggest to them that they could possibly teach others their craft.
• Many seniors love to scrapbook. Encourage them to preserve their photos and memories by putting a scrapbook together. Scrapbook supplies can be bought almost anywhere. Scrapbooking incorporates many of the benefits of crafting such as motor movement, hand-eye coordination, and stimulation of the brain.
• Creating colored mosaics with colored paper, tiles, or other materials offers enhanced benefits to seniors diagnosed with cognitive disorders. The colors and shapes of mosaic pieces serve to stimulate brain cells and encourage prolonged interest in arranging pieces into endless designs.
• Encourage participation in arts and crafts for the holidays. The sense of accomplishment when they can display their creativity as decorations can boost their sense of pride by leaps and bounds. They can also give their creations as Christmas gifts.
If you or if you know of anyone who would benefit from our activities, please have them call the center for more information. We can give you a monthly calendar of activities that we have scheduled. Below are some exciting activities we have coming in the next week.
• Sept. 16: 9 a.m. — Breakfast Brownies, Self-Guided Activities
• Sept. 19: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Nutrition Class: Mushrooms and Rice
• Sept. 20: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Dominion Assisted Living; 11 a.m. — Exercise Class
• Sept. 21: End of Summer Cookout
• Sept. 22: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Fall Prevention Bingo; 11 a.m. — Lunch Compliments of Starr Regional Medical Center
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
