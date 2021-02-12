Artifacts from the vintage days of children can be found within the child’s bedroom at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. The exhibit is an endowment honoring the memory of James and Sally Chesnutt Brient and their children, Elizabeth, Martha Eliza, Susannah, James Matthew, William Chesnutt, and Elisha Winton. James and Sally both descended from pioneer families that settled the Englewood area in the early years of McMinn County.
James was better known as the proprietor of Eureka Mills. He moved the mill from his property called “Englewood” closer to the railroad in 1907. That area is the City of Englewood as we know it today. The farm continued in the farming business and retained the name Old Englewood, according to a history written by Risher Smith and dated January 1975.
The exhibit room is filled with pieces of maple, cherry, walnut and wicker, reed-style vintage furniture that once belonged to a child. Different types and styles of clothing hang from the walls that are adorned with vintage photographs of children. A display case reveals the many types of shoes, a tea set and more pictures in golden frames. A wall hanging is made up of quilted squares of children’s nursery rhymes.
A carved doll bed comes with a sweet love story out of the Civil War. The Thomas family was held by Union troops in their Sweetwater home so that the injured could be brought there and treated. Even though the family were Confederate sympathizers, they had to care for the Union soldiers. Their daughter, Louise Rebecca Thomas, fell in love with soldier Thomas Glenn Boyd. The two ran away to get married in Bristol, Tenn., on March 26, 1865. Both families disowned the two until their first child was born. Louise and Thomas settled in Sweetwater. Thomas carved the bed out of walnut wood. It is complete with vintage mattress, mattress pad, pillow with pillowcase, quilt and coverlet.
A photograph hanging above a child’s maple bed is of a little boy in a boy’s dress suit. The jacket has white border trim around the collar, down the lapel and the sleeve cuffs. His hair has been curled to frame-in his smiling face. He is wearing shiny black shoes and black stockings and he is sitting in a wicker chair.
The boy is John Bayless Hutsell (b. 1898, d. 1982). He was married to Sarah Elizabeth Carroll (b. 1898, d. 1960) in 1916 and Anna Belle Miller (b. 1899, d. 1990) in 1960. He was known locally as either J.B. Hutsell or Bayless Hutsell. Bayless spent most of his life driving trucks according to census records. He worked at Oak Ridge during World War II and also worked at the R.C. Bottling Company in Athens during peaceful times, according to our records.
Sarah and Bayless had five children. Three of them died at birth, John Reed in 1922, J.B. Jr. in 1928 and Sarah Hutsell in 1931. Their surviving children were William Maynard (b. 1918, d. 1985) and Melvin (b. 1925, d. 1987).
Next to the photograph is another brown suede dress suit trimmed with a felt collar and sleeves. There are tiny decorative brass buttons on the front lapel and a white cotton petticoat and shirt underneath. Not far from this area is a pantaloon set with white lace stockings that button up the side holding a pair of black leather shoes by elastic straps. This is an outfit that Bayless or another child might have worn when older and, at that time, the pretty curls would be cut off and the hair trimmed up; all common clothing for children in the earlier times.
A vintage “Oriole Basket,” circa 1910, hangs from the ceiling. The woven baby carriage once belonged to resident H.L. Davis Jr. Attached to the top is a vintage baby photograph of H.L. Davis Jr. Tucked inside of the basket is an outfit appearing to be brown suede vest that is part of a dress suit and a pair of child’s button-up ankle shoes that are black and brown leather.
A trade booklet from the company Withrow Manufacturing of Cincinnati, Ohio, calls it the Oriole Go-Basket. It has two pattens filed by Samuel P. Withrow. It can be pushed or pulled, made into a portable baby bed, used as a highchair or attached to a stand for a swing. It has a spring suspension that allows smooth travel and can be made to stand on its own base. It is made of woven imported reed and weighs 7 1/2 pounds. It is designed for children ages six weeks to three years old. The child is secured by a canvas strap.
Members of the Museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance of $3. Yearly membership to the Museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
Please stop by to see our special exhibit of Japanese wedding coats and kimonos gifted to us in 1991 from our sister city Isahaya, Japan, along with our collection of related artifacts.
