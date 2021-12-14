Christmas artifacts can be found at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum year-round as well as during the Christmas season. We have our trees up fully decorated in celebration of this wonderful and joyous occasion. Our exhibit reflects to Colonial and Victorian times.
John 3:16 tells us, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
This wondrous gift from God brings joy and giving. People come together to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas Day. The tradition of singing praises and joyfully giving gifts to others continues year after year in celebration.
At the museum, vintage toys and wrapped gifts are tucked under the decorated trees while mannequins depicting people dressed in the Colonial and Victorian era are preparing to celebrate. Those of colonial times have fruit on the table while the Victorian setting has ginger snap cookies, meringue drop cookies and peppermint sticks.
There are greens around the mantles, vintage roping, handcrafted decorations and sparkling vintage bulbs all accented with lighting to add to the Christmas glimmer! There is vintage furniture, cotton waiting to be spun and a special exhibit of nutcrackers handcrafted from southwest Germany.
Members of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum can tour the Museum exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee.
As you tour the museum, you realize that it is a step back into a time when those before us were pushing forward in their lives. It’s like taking a snapshot in that time. There is a freeze or a stop in the momentum and in some of the exhibits we find Christmas has been captured. Let me point out some examples and challenge you to take a tour and see if you discover some that I have missed!
A “Santa Dime Saver” that was a part of the program at the former Athens Federal Savings Bank is on the counter within the banking exhibit. The card would hold the dimes collected.
On the card you find words of encouragement to save, “… you’ll find that Santa’s helper has brought you Dollars. Add the dollars to savings and watch them g-r-o-w.”
Why not use it as a stocking stuffer for a child? It could start a child on the road to saving for financial security.
In our homes exhibit, we have a small watercolor painting of holly full of berry clusters by Goldie Mayfield. She was known for creating and sending out handcrafted Christmas cards using watercolors. Her cards became popular with many of the local people who received them tucking them away as keepsakes as a remembrance of her giving soul. She created the Mayfield Farms Company Christmas card during the years 1987, ’88, and ’89. A few of them were published by the company in The Daily Post-Athenian as a Merry Christmas wish to all and as a remembrance of her. They are also in the Mayfield Dairy Farms 100-year history published in 2010.
A watercolor of Santa arriving at someone’s house is hung just to the left as you exit the elevator on the third level. He is on the rooftop preparing to descend the chimney during a light snowstorm. The painting was created by Ethel Stone Carroll who was a local 20th Century artist.
In our military exhibit, you can find a special card entitled “Merry Xmas from the Fighting Lady” that Lt. Harwell Proffitt sent to Mrs. Mayfield and family during World War II.
On the lower level, local woodcrafters have created various Christmas artifacts we are preserving. There is a Patriotic Santa created by woodcrafter Johnny McGrew, wood crafted Santa’s by Prof Powers, and a Christmas scene carved and painted by Jack Campbell. There are other handcrafted ornaments spread throughout this exhibit as well.
Founded in 1982, the mission of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is to collect, preserve, and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
Membership for the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.