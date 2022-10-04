We are pleased to announce that we will be offering Medicare counseling here at the center on Oct. 27, Nov. 3, and Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The counseling will be offered through SHIP or State Health Assistance Program. They will be available to counsel and empower those eligible for Medicare, their families and caregivers to make informed healthcare benefit decisions. SHIP also provides counseling to those under the age of 65 with disabilities that receives Medicare. The counseling is by appointment only. Please call the center at 423-781-7632 for an appointment.
SHIP provides objective counseling and assistance to persons with questions or problems regarding Medicare and other related health insurances. SHIP is not affiliated with any insurance company. Everyone who is eligible for Medicare is eligible for the SHIP counseling. There is no charge for the counseling.
The mission of the SHIP program is to help all Medicare enrollees, regardless of financial status, obtain the health care they need and to which they are entitled and to be the last stop for consumers, who by the time they reach a SHIP counselor report feelings of frustration and hopelessness after having tried to navigate the Medicare system on their own. They also try to facilitate consumer access to other available Tennessee Aging and Disability network programs and public benefits whenever possible.
SHIP counselors are highly trained and certified to assist people in obtaining coverage through options such as original Medicare (Parts A and B), Medicare Advantage (Part C), Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage (Part D), and Medicare Supplement (Medigap).
SHIP also assists beneficiaries with limited income to apply for programs, such as Medicaid, Medicare Savings Program, and Extra Help/Low Income Subsidy, which helps pay for or reduce healthcare costs.
SHIP is funded in part by state funds and by grants from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services. The original program was founded under Section 4360 of the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1990. The program TennCare received the grant in 1992. The program was originally established to address the confusion caused by the increased amount of choices of Medicare supplement insurance, also known as Medigap.
In 2018, SHIP provided one-on-one health insurance counseling to more than 2,694,135 Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers, including 330,737 adults under 65 with disabilities. They also provided outreach to more than 4, 238,927 individuals at public presentations, enrollment events, health fairs, or other community events.
In Tennessee, SHIP operates through the state’s nine Area Agencies on Aging and Disability. These agencies offer a variety of services besides SHIP, all aimed at helping seniors and/or those with disabilities to live better lives. Our local Area Agency on Aging and Disability is located in Chattanooga. Our nutrition program is also administered through them.
You might be asking yourself if you need to speak to a Medicare counselor. Medicare and drug plans can change each year in regard to cost, coverage, and what providers and pharmacies are in their networks. Some other reasons you might want to speak to a SHIP counselor could be:
• You are new to Medicare and want to pick the right coverage for the first time.
• You currently have Medicare, but want to make sure you’ve got the right coverage that works for you.
• You wonder if there are savings programs that apply to you.
• You receive forms or letters from Medicare that are confusing.
• You need assistance picking a Part D prescription drug plan.
• You want to know if having a supplement plan would be good for you.
Our SHIP consultant will guide you through the maze of complicated health insurance decisions. They can answer your questions on original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare and prescription drug costs, Medicare supplements or Medigap Insurance, Medicare and other insurance, Medicare and TennCare/Medicaid, and Long-Term Care Insurance. The counselors will not make decisions for you. Their purpose is to assist you objectively and confidentially, and to empower you to make you own wise health care decisions.
Maybe you are not able to come to the center to receive Medicare help. You can call 877-801-0044 to speak with someone. You should also consider signing up for important email messages from SHIP. It only takes a few easy steps to stay informed. You can also sign up at MyMedicare.gov to track the preventative benefits you have used each year and to remind you of benefits for which you are eligible.
Some exciting events coming to our center include:
• Oct. 6: 9 a.m. - Games; 10 a.m. - SNAP Information; 11 a.m. - Taco Bar
• Oct. 7: 9:30 a.m. - Breakfast; Self-Guided Activities
• Oct. 10: 9 a.m. - Games; 10 a.m. - Getting Ready for Winter Bingo; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Tech Goes Home
• Oct. 11: 9 a.m. - Games; 10 a.m. - Bingo with Cameron Medical Supply; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Tech Goes Home
• Oct. 12: 9 a.m. - Games; 10 a.m. - Bingo; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Tech Goes Home
• Oct. 13: 9 a.m. - Games; 10 a.m. - Visit with Physical Therapists from Starr Regional Medical Center; 11 a.m. - Pizza Fun
