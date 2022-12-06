This winter season, the City of Etowah is unveiling newly-designed banners that will adorn the light poles in the downtown area.
Promoting the theme “All is Bright,” the banners will consist of seven unique designs featuring snowy scenes throughout town that have been captured over the years.
City Manager Russ Blair said, “Several of the photos used were Durant Tullock’s personal photographs that he had taken over the years in town on snow days. We wanted a theme that would translate effectively from the Christmas season through the dawn of spring.
“As we worked through the design process, I just happened to remember that Durant had captured several beautiful snowy images in Etowah, as he loved to get out and ride around in the snow and take pictures,” continued Blair. “I asked Mrs. (Sandra) Tullock if she would allow us to borrow the images to spruce up our winter banners and she graciously agreed. We think they turned out beautifully and evoke a nice, positive image of town as well as being a nice tribute to Durant’s photography.”
Etowah recently received a $50,000 downtown improvement grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and is vying to become a Tennessee Mainstreet community.
Blair noted, “The lyric ‘All is Bright’ is one that I think is almost universally familiar, but most importantly, it effectively captures our exciting vision for Etowah and the future of our downtown. We hope people will enjoy and appreciate these banners over the winter season.”
