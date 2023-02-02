Hanging quilts made with intricate detail tell a story from the Holy Bible visually, by topic and life application in the Kristy Moeller Ottinger exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum, “A New Way to Tell an Old Story.” The exhibit will run until April 14.
It is part of a large collection of spiritual quilts created by Ottinger. She became inspired to create the “Daniel Series” after completing a Beth Moore Bible study on the Prophet Daniel. Moore is an American Anglican evangelist, author and Bible teacher.
The pieces fit into the quilt category because there are three layers — the top, the inside batting and the back. They are hand pieced and machine pieced. Design is applied using the applique method. She sews on the machine with the drop feed dog method which allows the sewer to turn the piece in any direction.
Ottinger grew up in a home where craft making was her parents’ livelihood. Her father was a cabinetmaker and her mother was a dressmaker. It wasn’t long before she began to sew which led her to find a love in creating fiber art. She earned degrees in Bible and education, and earned an MFA in art. She continued in her study of other media and earned an MFA in painting. She taught elementary and college art until 2016 when she decided to explore quilt art full-time.
She describes herself as a very “visual person” expressing what she sees through her artwork. She adds embellishments that enhance the texture and topic of what she is creating. She uses available objects, mixed media, embroidery, paint and writing in her work. She uses many different fabric types of bright colors and geometric shapes. She takes special effort to add the embellishment that satisfies what she visualizes. Even going so far as to order miniature pink harps from Japan to add to one piece in the collection called “Off to Babylon” or “How I Spent My Summer Vacation.” Her quilts become a narrative that you can follow through the story they tell — a story you can read in the Book of Daniel.
Daniel recorded his visions and events around 536 B.C., for the time period from 605-536 B.C. During that time, Daniel and his fellow people were taken captive and moved to Babylon. Daniel and his three friends, Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah — aka Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego — had a strong faith in God who gave them protection. They found themselves surrounded by idolators as they were chosen to work within the Babylonian government. Daniel was summoned to help the king, by interpreting his dreams. Daniel’s interpretations came true and more of his prophecy still remains to be fulfilled.
Daniel’s friends refused to worship the king’s idol and were put into a fiery furnace for punishment. God protected them staying with them and allowed the king to see a “fourth person” also in the furnace. He also notices they are not injured — not even one singed hair on their heads! The king released them acknowledging God’s power. Ottinger added flames with sparks flying to this piece entitled “Fourth Man in the Flames.” The three are facing the viewer with the fourth man, cloaked in white, showing only his back.
Continuing to worship God through prayer put Daniel in the lion’s den. God’s protection was shown again by shutting the lion’s mouth. Ottinger visualizes the lion’s den event in the piece, “Well Shut My Mouth.” She stitched a hand reaching over to close the mouth of the lion. There is a zipper on the lion’s mouth to close it up. You’ll find several different types of embellishments and many types and styles of fabric in this one. One is the MGM trademark lion. Others are miniature lion head ornamental pins and several different lion patches — one being from the Lions Club organization. There is a border of flowing buttons and the words “NO WOUND.”
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a nonprofit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
