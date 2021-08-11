A group of 10 seniors just completed a technology program consisting of classes that equaled 15 hours of instruction. The program, Tech Goes Home, was instructed by Tim Womac, from McMinn Central High School. Assisting in the program were Sarah Smith and Brooke Cass of the UT Extension Agency.
The Southeast Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability (SETAAAD) partnered with The Enterprise Center, a local non-profit that promotes digital inclusion by collaborating with community partners such as senior centers, to connect people to 21st Century opportunities to deliver technology services through their signature program, Tech Goes Home (TGH). TGH will facilitate access to internet connectivity, hardware and digital skills training for 120 adults age 60 and older throughout the 10-county SETAAAD area.
The community partnerships and collaborations are sharing resources, support, and tools to close the technology gap among seniors for greater independence and connectivity. The purpose of this project is to:
• Serve adults at least 60 years of age.
• Provide support and assistance in alleviating social isolation.
• Access groceries and supplies for nutrition, personal care, and Telehealth.
• Introduce technology to 60-plus-year-old adults with tech classes in rural communities.
• Provide a free Chromebook to 60-plus-year-old participants who complete the 15-hour classes with internet access and tech assistance for up to one year.
You may be thinking just why someone this age needs to learn about technology. There are so many reasons that technology is so important to seniors. We will look at those things, but first let me tell you some of the things our seniors learned in their classes.
• Our seniors learned how to use social media to stay connected to their family. Many seniors do not live close to their loved ones. Using social media is an excellent way to stay connected with them through conversations, pictures and videos. They also learned how to access the senior center’s Facebook page to keep up with what is happening at the center. This is even more important now with many seniors being in isolation because of COVID and not able to see their loved ones.
• Our seniors learned how to order groceries online through Food City and Walmart for pick-up. This is even more important now because of the increase in COVID cases. They won’t even have to get out of their car to get their groceries.
• The seniors learned the basics about their Chromebook, including keyboard functions, accessing their email, and other features of the Chromebook.
• They learned about online orders from sites such as Amazon and Ebay. They also learned how to safely protect their personal information online.
• They also learned about internet scams and how to use the laptop safely.
• The seniors learned how to use Telehealth to connect with their doctor from home.
• The learned how to access the Play Store to access games and other apps such as Pinterest.
• They were shown how to use YouTube to access thousands of educational videos that they are interested in.
The minute I heard about Tech Goes Home, I started calling to see how we could get this program at our senior center. I work very closely with the O’Connor Senior Center in Knoxville. One thing they did while the center was closed for activities during the pandemic was to have live virtual events. I thought that was such a great idea, but it wouldn’t really work at our center because not many of our seniors had access to a computer. With this program, many of our seniors will now have computer access for the first time.
Let’s take a look at just why technology is so important to seniors:
• According to a recent survey, staying socially engaged is just as important as healthy aging genetics and maintaining a healthy body. While no technology can take the place of human interaction, services such as Skype, email, and social media can supplement social interaction when it is not possible to interact in person. This is important with the COVID surge with seniors staying at home more often to stay safe.
• Seniors can access videos that can help keep them healthy. Thousands of free exercise videos are available with the push of a few buttons.
• Technology can help to exercise your brain. Seniors will have access to hundreds of games such as Tetris, Trivial Pursuit, and Mahjong. Playing these games will keep the mind sharp. Keeping the brain active can even help to delay dementia and Alzheimer’s.
• Seniors will have access to many movies, books, and hobbies for entertainment. Most all streaming services, such as Netflix and Hulu, can be accessed through their laptop.
• Technology can help keep you safe. You will not have to worry about picking up germs when you shop for groceries. With just a few clicks of a mouse, you can have your groceries ready when you go pick them up without getting out of your car. Or, if you do not have transportation, many grocery stores and restaurants offer delivery services.
• Today’s technology can help to make health care easier. Apps are available to remind you to take your medicine. Most doctors are offering Telehealth, so you don’t have to worry about going into a doctor’s office. You can also access your health histories and test results.
Learning to use technology can open so many doors for seniors and provide significant benefits. It is a possibility that we may offer another Tech Goes Home program. If you or someone you know would benefit from this fantastic program, please call the center at 423-781-7632 and let us know that you are interested.
Even though our technology classes have come to an end for now, there are plenty of upcoming activities and events coming to our center. If you are at least 50 years of age, you are welcome to attend our activities. You do not have to be a resident of Etowah. Anyone at least 50 from McMinn, Polk, and Monroe counties are welcome.
• Friday, Aug. 13: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Eat Well Live Well Nutrition Class; 11 a.m. — Bible Minute “Welch’s Grape Juice”
• Monday, Aug. 16: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Name That Tune with Humana
• Tuesday, Aug. 17: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — The Agony of De-Feet
• Wednesday, Aug. 18: 10 a.m. to noon — Karaoke
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
