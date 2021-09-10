Sally DeWitt Ealy will be our guest for the next “History for Lunch” program at the McMinn Living Heritage Museum, which takes place Sept. 26 at noon. Ealy is a retired school educator. She served for 26 years at Englewood Elementary School. She is also a local historian and author.
A short video of an interview with Ealy will be played before she addresses the group with a question-and-answer period. The program is a part of a series of lectures that began during the McMinn County Bicentennial and became very popular among attendees. To attend, simply bring your lunch and enjoy the program which is free and open to the public.
In her interview, Ealy speaks about the challenges in her life and the goals she was able to reach through her hard work, her own thriftiness, and the generosity of others. She grew up in the small community of Niota the second oldest of four siblings — a sister and two brothers. Life was a challenge for her family after her father passed away, leaving her mother to raise the children ages two through nine years of age. She was the first in her family to graduate high school and college. As a result, she received her bachelor’s degree in history and education from Tennessee Wesleyan University.
Ealy began teaching Tennessee and American history to seventh and eighth grade students in the Englewood school system in 1975. She was able to weave local history in along with Tennessee and American History. She was also able to incorporate historic research into her teaching plan that she compiled during her own teaching studies.
She also took on a position as art instructor for the school when they were shorthanded, which allowed her to have her students in her 1994 summer art school program complete a 175th anniversary celebration quilt of McMinn County. The quilt is made up of 48 blocks each with a different history story within the county. Her students actively participated in its creation by doing their own research. Included within the border corners of each block are the names of 60-plus schools that once existed in the county. Each history square represents a teaching unit in her class. This quilt is currently on display in the Guild Room at the museum.
For the county’s 200th birthday, celebrated in 2019, Ealy coordinated and through the museum published this research into a book entitled, “175th Anniversary Quilt & Notebook.” This project was at the request of McMinn County Mayor John Gentry and State Rep. Mark Cochran, both former Englewood students. The book was edited by another former Englewood student, Joe Guy, who serves the county as the county historian and elected sheriff. It is on sale at the museum for $20.
Some of Ealy’s completed works include a study of land ownership in Niota, 1819-1960, and a thesis that compiled information on education within McMinn County. She participated with other local authors in 1982 in the publication of a book entitled, “Hard Times Remembered, A Study of the Depression in McMinn County,” directed by the East Tennessee Historical Society. She wrote the chapter on education. In 1985, Ealy, along with Fred Sauceman and Marynelle Graves, wrote the book, “A History of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, 1824-1984.”
She is still actively working on another history project for Keith Memorial United Methodist Church. She is currently serving on a committee led by Dr. Amy Sullins that is working to publish a second history book for the 200th anniversary of the church.
She encourages people to reach out for help when pursuing goals, “… you never accomplish anything by yourself. It always takes a lot of people supporting you along the way.”
Founded in 1982, the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum’s mission is to collect, preserve, and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
Members of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum can tour the museum exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Membership for the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
