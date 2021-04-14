We are still in need of a few more volunteers that will give one hour of their time each week to take a meal to a shut-in and check to make sure they are alright. Please call the center at 423-781-7632 if you would like to volunteer or know someone who might want to volunteer.
Next week is National Volunteer Appreciation Week. We have such dedicated volunteers that make a world of difference in the lives of others. Our center would not be such an asset to our community without our volunteers.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon established National Volunteer Week with an executive order as a way to recognize and celebrate the efforts of volunteers. It has become a way to urge people to get out and volunteer in their communities.
Some of our most appreciated volunteers are those who deliver for the Meals-on-Wheels program. In 1954, a group from Philadelphia started the first home-delivered meal program to disadvantaged seniors. Now millions of volunteers enable 225 million meals to be delivered to 2.4 million seniors each year.
Our Meals-on-Wheels program has been in existence for over 25 years. The purpose of our program is not only to deliver a hot lunch, but to come into contact with the senior. Often, the volunteer is the only person they will see that day. Our volunteers make sure they see the senior and make sure they are OK. In the past, we have been the ones who have discovered that the person had fallen or had other health emergencies. Our volunteers are there to get them the help they need.
Our volunteers do such a great service to our community. If you were to talk to these volunteers about their experience delivering the meals, they would almost all tell you that they are the one who receives the joy when visiting these shut-ins.
When you become an older person and perhaps you have retired, you will have more free time. Something you could do is the stay on the couch and watch TV. That might be the easiest option, but it’s more important for seniors to stay active and engaged with others to avoid being bored. Giving back to the local community is the perfect way to spend the post-work years.
A recent study shows that 18.7 million older adults contributed on average more than three billion hours of service in their communities per year between 2014 and 2016. Older volunteers meet a wide range of community needs. They may help seniors live independently in their homes, tutor students in after-school programs, help at hospitals, help at non-profit organizations, and help communities recover from disasters. In fact, adults 55 and older typically volunteer more hours in a year than other age groups.
In addition to providing valuable services to individuals and communities, volunteering has many benefits. Below are a few of the ways volunteering can improve your life.
• Volunteering can have positive effects on a person’s psychological health. Getting out of your house is important at any age, but getting out and volunteering gives a person a sense of purpose and accomplishment. Ones who are experiencing depression will see a decrease in their symptoms.
• Volunteering can lower your risk of dementia. Doing activities that keep your brain healthy can contribute to cognitive health. As volunteers age, they may be able to maintain the connections in their brains that often break down in Alzheimer’s patients. Any social interaction can help delay Alzheimer’s and volunteering can be a fantastic way to do that.
• Volunteering leads to graceful aging. Older volunteers benefit the most from getting out of the house, engaging with others, and moving physically. Purpose and collaboration result in mental health improvements and a better outlook on life.
• Volunteering will help keep you physically active. Maintaining a healthy level of fitness helps fend off diseases as you age and improve many body functions. It can help ward off high blood pressure and heart disease. Daily movements through volunteering can decrease back pain, disease, obesity, and stress. Also, volunteers are more likely to take care of themselves in general, including getting vaccinations, and keeping their weight under control. Volunteering at something that requires physical energy may be more motivation than just walking around the block.
• Volunteering makes you feel like you have more time. People who give their time felt more capable, confident, and useful. Since they were able to accomplish one thing, they feel they will easily accomplish tasks in the future. Even though, realistically, they have less time, they feel as though they have more time.
• Studies have shown that seniors who volunteer to help others experience lower mortality rates. By giving seniors a reason to get out of the house, they become more physically active. This can help with “retirement burnout” that some inactive seniors begin to get when they become older.
• Volunteering also can change the way many people think about older adults. By using their talents and skills out in the community in a variety of ways, seniors can demonstrate that they are active, involved, and essential to a healthy community.
• Volunteering as a senior gives you a reason to get out of the house and into their community. You can share your talents, wisdom, and experience with individuals you would otherwise never have met. By volunteering, seniors can expand their social circles tremendously by making new friends.
• Volunteering can end loneliness. Close to 45% of the people in the U.S. admit to feeling lonely, and one in 10 adults admitting to having no close friends. The simplest way to reverse this is to volunteer.
• Volunteering improves your self-esteem, confidence, self-worth.
• Volunteering promotes longevity. Long-term volunteers have longer lives, less disease, and better overall health. We recently had a volunteer to retire from volunteering. She was 90 years old and had been volunteering for over 50 years.
• Volunteering adds fun to your years. Volunteering and freely giving your time, energy, and resources to people and causes around the world can create change on a global scale. It is incredible to think that one person’s efforts can change the life of someone else in this world. The best part and often overlooked is that volunteering is just plain fun.
Volunteering saves lives, both the lives of the people you help and yours. When you invest the time and energy to volunteer, you are investing in yourself just as much as in the cause you support.
If you are ready to make friends, improve your mental and physical health, and maybe develop new skills along the way, start volunteering. You can change your life and the lives of others when you do. Don’t overlook the benefits of volunteering. Embrace them!
We would love for you to start your volunteering experience with us at the center. Please call 423-781-7632 and we will help you get started.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
