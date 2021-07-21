The next History for Lunch series will take place at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum on Thursday, July 22, at noon with Larry Wallace, former director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.
The hour-long event will begin with a video and Mr. Wallace will be available to answer questions at the end. This will be a great time to learn what law enforcement is about, the challenges that officers face and the rewards from being able to help people. He is pleased to be able talk about his chosen career and how he enjoyed being able to help people. Although he points out that it is not a job for all; he would do it again if given the chance.
The event is sponsored through our Heritage School funded by the C. Scott and Muriel Mayfield Family Foundation. The event is open to the public with free admission. You can bring your lunch and eat while you enjoy the presentation.
Wallace grew up in Athens in the Depot Hill area. He took an interest in law enforcement as a young boy and, when he became able to do so, he joined the Athens Police Department in 1964. He was 20 years old and had never worked as a law officer before. His equipment on his first day was a gun he had purchased for $20, a flashlight and a set of handcuffs. He was ready for anything. It did not take him long to find out there was a different world out there.
His job was to walk the business area checking doors and back alleys while working the night shift from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Keep in mind that he did this with basically no back up. He was by himself. He had no initial training, no radio, and no pocket phone. His only friend was the call box that was located at the corner of White and Washington streets next to the former Strand Theatre. The only business that was open 24 hours was a gasoline station known as the Spur Station. In his video, he will share some of his experiences at the start of his 40-year career that he reflects on sometimes with a chuckle.
It was 1967 when he joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol and soon experienced more adventure. In 1973, he moved into the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) as a Special Agent. Here, he shares some interesting interactions and the type of camaraderie that exists between officers. He took a leave from this position finding himself elected as the McMinn County Sheriff, which he served from 1976 to 1980. In 1979, he was named Sheriff of the Year.
In 1980, he returned to the TBI and was promoted to Special Agent in charge of the Criminal Investigation Division in 1984. By 1987, he was appointed Colonel and Commanding Officer of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. He continued to rise in ranks becoming the Deputy Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety and finished out his career serving as director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations. All the while throughout his career with the state, he and his wife took up residence in Nashville. When he retired in 2004, they returned to their Athens home.
He continued to give of himself and his knowledge by working with Tennessee Wesleyan University in establishing a criminal justice program. In turn, the university has named its new student plaza for him and has given him an honorary doctorate degree.
Through his career, Wallace continued in his education attending MTSU and topping out with a master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from the Tennessee State University. He has also graduated from the National Executive Institute.
He has advice for the those working toward a career — be prepared. Education is particularly important and these times require more than labor to succeed. Be cautious while making choices. One wrong choice could result in a criminal conviction that will stay for the rest of your life and prevent you from reaching your dream.
Wallace also has a passion for the animals and has joined with the McMinn Regional Humane Society in its search for improved housing for the shelter animals.
Founded in 1982, the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum’s mission is to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritage
museum.com or call the museum at 745-0329.
