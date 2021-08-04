We are excited to announce an upcoming program — Eat Well, Feel Well.
This program will be sponsored by the UT Extension Agency and instructed by Samantha Mull. The class will meet each Friday at 10 a.m. during August and September. The first class is this Friday at 10 a.m.
In the sessions, you will learn the importance of hydration, being active, food safety, and the benefits of dairy, fiber, and protein. You will also learn how to build one-bowl meals. Samantha will prepare an example of the food she is telling us about and will let us sample. You will also receive a free gift at each of the sessions.
If you are interested in attending these sessions, please call the Extension Agency at 423-745-2852 or you may call the center at 423-781-7632.
We take nutrition very serious here at the center. One of the things we talk about is how to control your intake of salt. Below will tell you how much salt your body needs, just why you need to control the amount of salt in your diet, and ways to flavor your food without salt.
Table salt is a mineral composed primarily of sodium chloride — a chemical naturally found in salt mines. It can also be processed from the evaporation of seawater. Edible salt is sold in forms such as sea salt and table salt.
Most of you know that your body needs salt to function properly. Sodium is an essential nutrient for human health because it maintains the electrochemical balance that makes muscle contraction and impulse transmissions among neurons. It is also needed to regulate blood volume.
An average American consumes 3,436 milligrams of sodium each day. This is much more than is needed. Excessive sodium intake can be dangerous, especially for the older person.
You might be wondering how much salt a person needs each day. The Institute of Medicine’s Food and Nutrition Board recommends that people 50 years and younger not consume over 1,500 milligrams each day. People between the age of 51 and 70 should consume no more than 1,300 milligrams of sodium each day, which is roughly half of a teaspoon. Seniors over 71 should limit themselves to 1,200 milligrams. The reason that seniors should consume less sodium is that they can be more likely to develop high blood pressure, stroke, kidney stones, kidney disease, gastric cancer, congestive heart failure, and osteoporosis. It has also been reported that seniors with a high salt intake were more likely to experience a decrease in brain function over time than seniors who consumed less salt.
It is very hard for most seniors to follow the recommended amount of salt per day. This is because many seniors rely on processed, pre-made and canned food to make meal preparation easier and more convenient. Unfortunately, these foods are loaded with sodium.
The best way to make sure you are not consuming too much sodium is to replace processed and convenience foods with whole, unprocessed fruits and vegetables and fresh meat, poultry, and fish. Choose low or no-sodium packaged and canned food when possible and always rinse canned foods under water and drain. Instead of using salt or seasoning mixes to add flavor to food, experiment with herbs, spices, and lemon juice. When you are eating out, ask for low-sodium options or request that your meal be prepared without salt.
The key to eating less salt is to wean yourself from it. Many of us have been conditioned with a craving for salt from the foods we ate as children and it takes time for your taste buds to grow accustomed to the flavor of foods without the pop that salt adds. For most people, taste is the most important reason why they eat something. If you lower the sodium too abruptly, foods just won’t taste good. That is why you can use some healthy salt alternatives such as herbs and spices to add flavor instead of salt.
I would like to give you some ideas on how to cut back on your salt consumption. Hopefully these ideas will add flavor and enhance the taste of the food so you will not miss the decrease in salt:
• Onions and garlic
Red, yellow, or white onions are all bursting with flavor and add so much depth to any dish. You can cook them or add them raw to what you are cooking. They will add so much flavor you can reduce the salt and not tell it. Garlic is so strong that it can give such an intense flavor that will reduce the need for any salt.
• Peppers
These will add a tingly heat to any dish and transform the taste to spicy. Peppers such as jalapenos, black pepper, chili peppers, and chili powder will distract the tongue and reduce the need for salt.
• Citrus
Lemon and orange juice and zest can be quite a powerful addition to food. Use a grater to zest the outside of a lemon or orange for some flavor that can’t be beat. Adding a squeeze of lemon juice to salads, veggies, fish or chicken, sauces, and soups can liven up the flavor and the salt will not be missed.
• Vinegar
Adding a little vinegar to a dish can have a magical ability to bring out the flavor of food. Many times when a food tastes flat it needs a little acid, not salt. Vinegar can also act as a preservative and can lengthen the shelf life of foods similar to salt without the salty taste. Marinating meats in vinegar tenderizes it and adds so much flavor that the need for salt is reduced.
• Spices
Spices add a wonderful spicy kick to foods. Each spice gives its unique touch to a dish and so much flavor, you can just skip the salt. Some of my favorites include cumin, nutmeg, cinnamon, chili powder, curry powder, and turmeric. Some spices have other benefits, such as turmeric which has high anti-inflammatory effects. Nutmeg can help with pain, aid in digestion, and can reduce the effects of dementia. You can purchase some seasoning blends such as Mrs. Dash to sprinkle on your food. All 15 varieties of Mrs. Dash contain no salt.
• Tomatoes
These function like lemons and vinegar and enhance the flavor of food. They can add magic to almost any food. Fresh is always better, but if you used canned tomatoes, be sure to watch the added sodium.
• Herbs
This is my favorite way to change up the way I cook, I guess because of the many herbs I grow. Herbs both dried and fresh can transform a dish from ordinary to extraordinary. Some of my favorites are basil, oregano, cilantro, parsley, thyme, chives, rosemary, and sage. When using dried herbs, remember to only use one third as much as fresh herbs because they are much more potent. You can also infuse herbs into butter and oils to always have on hand when you need them.
• Salt Substitutes
The main ingredient in salt substitutes is potassium chloride. Be careful when using this because it may be harmful to people who have heart, liver, or kidney problems.
Hopefully I have given you some ideas on how to cut back on your salt each day. As I said earlier, it may take a while to become accustomed to eating food without salt, but by using some of these flavor enhancers, soon you won’t even miss the salt. And you will have the peace of mind that you are doing something good for your body.
We have some very exciting activities planned in the next few days. Please call the center if you have any questions. We welcome anyone over the age of 50. There is never a charge for any of our programs.
• Friday, Aug. 6: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Nutrition Class; 11 a.m. — Bingo Auction
• Monday, Aug. 9: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Coloring Contest for National Coloring Book Day
• Tuesday, Aug. 10: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — S’mores Made Easy
• Wednesday, Aug. 11: 10 a.m. — Bingo with Patty Parks; 11 a.m. — Grow Your Own Pizza
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
