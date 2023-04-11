You have probably heard of the old saying, March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb. It seems that March really did come in like a lion, but it also seems like it stayed like a lion all month. We have had at least two major thunderstorms already this spring.
The 2023 tornado season is off to a windy start, with over 420 preliminary reports of tornadoes and 391 already confirmed this year in the United States as of April 6. There were 126 in January, 53 in February, and 163 confirmed in March, and 48 so far in April. Two of those were EF-4 tornadoes. They were confirmed in 20 states, including Tennessee. This year, by far, has been one of the worst for tornadoes. Complete towns and communities have been destroyed.
You have probably heard of Tornado Alley, which includes several central states where the chance of a tornado is greater than other places. I have heard that many researchers are saying that Tornado Alley is shifting more to the Southeast.
Many people’s experiences teach them that they will not be affected by an emergency or disaster such as a tornado. Many areas of our country are likely to experience a disaster. You may think that disasters happen to others, but not where you live. Disasters can happen anywhere and can happen with or without warning. There are steps that you can take so you will be more prepared.
You may ask why should you be prepared? People that are not prepared for a disaster will experience much more stress. Your life could depend on having supplies to help you get through a disaster. During an emergency, many people ask for help from paramedics, police officers, firefighters, nurses, and other community service providers such as the Red Cross. Because so many people ask for help, first responders take much longer to help than normal. If you are prepared, first responders can help others. Also, if you think about emergencies before they happen, you can make better decisions under stress.
The following are some tips to help you be better prepared in case of an emergency or natural disaster.
The first thing you need to get prepared for in an emergency is to be aware. Think about what emergencies can happen in your area and how they could affect you, your family, and your pets. All of us are aware that tornadoes are not uncommon in our community. Other emergencies that might be possible would include floods, landslides, radiation, thunderstorms, sinkholes, blizzards, ice storms, extreme heat or cold, droughts, wildfires, hailstorms, and earthquakes.
Also, follow advice from family members, care providers, officials, and friends. You can also be aware by watching and listening to television, text messages, e-mails, phone calls, sirens, radio, internet, and social media. A weather radio would be a good thing to have available. Listen for instructions to evacuate or shelter in place. Evacuation means you leave your home and go to a shelter. Shelter in place means you stay inside your home until it is safe to leave.
The next step in getting prepared is to create a plan. My husband and I have a plan on how to get to a safe place in case of emergency. We each have our certain pets that we gather before we evacuate in case of fire or when we must go to the basement. Have a plan on where you will go in case of certain disasters.
Write down important information and phone numbers. These numbers include:
• Family members in and out of your area
• Work numbers for all your family members
• Doctors, pharmacies, hospitals, specialists, health department
• Utility companies (gas, electric, water, telephone and cable)
• Schools
• Insurance companies
The next step is to write down important medical information and your needs:
• Allergies
• Medications
• Supplies
• Medical equipment
• Medical conditions
• Adaptive gear
• Who supplies equipment such as oxygen tanks, etc.
You should include at least three people you trust that could help you in case of an emergency. Be sure these people you trust know your needs, so they can be prepared to help you. Write down important information about these people. Include:
• Name
• Phone number
• E-mail address
• Address
• Cell phone and home phone numbers
Next, you should plan for your pets. Here are some tips:
• Make sure your pet has a name tag or collar. It would be a good idea if your name is engraved on the collar.
• Have emergency supplies for your pet. Supplies may include food, crate, water, bowl, toys, blanket, leash, plastic bags, harness, and paper towels.
• Comfort your pet. They can be frightened, panicked, or disoriented.
• Consider micro-chipping.
• Recommend registering pets.
• Have a photograph with you and your pet.
• Have a record of your pet’s vaccination and medical information.
• Practice sheltering in place and evacuating with your animals. Get them used to being in your vehicle by taking short trips with them.
The next thing you should do is to prepare an emergency kit for yourself. In the event that you need to evacuate or shelter in place, you may not have time to get all of the items you may need. It is important to have these items in a place that you can get to quickly. An emergency kit contains items that a family would need to stay safe and comfortable during a disaster. A good place to store your emergency items would be a storage tub. You can purchase these at many discount stores. The following are some essential items that you need to place in your kit:
• Non-perishable food
• Personal hygiene items
• Important documents (make copies of things such as your driver’s license, social security card, and health insurance cards)
• Water, clothing, blanket, batteries, flashlight, clothing, whistle, first aid kit, cash and coins, and a radio.
• Medications. Have enough medication for one week, if possible, in the kit.
• Some other helpful items include jacket, shoes, keys, duct tape, long pants, sleeping bag, can opener, sunblock, socks, paper, soap, towel, undergarments, family photo, pen and pencil, washcloth, toothpaste and toothbrush, hat and mittens, hand sanitizer, and paper towels.
Next, if there is an emergency, you may be asked to evacuate. When you are asked to evacuate, there is a reason. I hear of so many people who refuse to leave their homes during hurricanes and wildfires. The end result is not usually very good. If asked, you should leave as soon as possible. Take your emergency kit and any equipment you use. Have enough supplies for at least seven days. Remember to listen and take directions from your family members, friends, and officials when they ask you to leave. Often a shelter will not have all the resources you may need to stay safe and comfortable. You need to take care of yourself like you would if you were at home. If someone helps you at home, they should come to the shelter with you.
The final thing for you to do to prepare for an emergency is to connect with your community. You should check with your family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors during a disaster. Often people you know may need your help. You may want to volunteer with a community group such as non-profits, churches, social services, and hospitals. Just because you are not affected by a disaster, it doesn’t mean that others don’t need your help.
Hopefully you won’t ever need to use the techniques you have learned in case of an emergency. Even though some of the worst disasters may not strike, there is a good chance you will be snowed in for a while or lose electricity from a storm. Being prepared can reduce the fear, anxiety and losses that accompany disasters. Only 39% of people say they are prepared for a disaster. Be one of those. I am not one of those people right now, but after doing research for this article, I will be one of the 39% very soon. Hope you will be, too. It just might save your life.
We have some very exciting activities coming to the senior center. If you see something you may be interested in, you will always be welcome. You also may call for more information about any of our programs.
• April 13: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Trivia with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11:30 a.m. — Hamilton County Coalition’s Program on Stress
• April 14: 9:30 a.m. — Breakfast, The rest of the day you will choose which activity you would like to participate in
• April 17: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Joanna Fiochetti; 11:30 a.m. — Arthritis Exercise with UT Extension Agency
• April 18: 9 a.m. to noon — Tech Goes Home 2.0 Advanced Computer Class
• April 19: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Bean Auction with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11:30 a.m. — Arthritis Exercise
• April 20: 9 a.m. to noon — Tech Goes Home 2.0 Advanced Computer Class; noon — Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon
