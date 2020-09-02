On Friday, Gov. Bill Lee issued Executive Order #59 extending the state of emergency until Sept. 30 due to COVID-19. Stated in this order is that all senior centers remain closed. We will notify you as soon as we have a date for reopening the center.
This summer, you are probably eating at home more often. More people are also growing their own vegetables. This summer has also been a good time to picnic and cook outdoors, but the warm weather creates the perfect environment to support the growth of bacteria. Because high temperatures cause food to spoil faster, you need to be careful about keeping yourself safe because spoiled food can cause illnesses.
Food spoils because not enough preventative measures are taken. Microscopic organisms feast on food items that you leave unattended and produce waste products. The bacteria causes the food to spoil. If nutrition and water are present, bacteria will multiply.
Improper food storage is a leading cause of spoilage. If your refrigerator is set above 40 degrees, bacteria can grow. Check your refrigerated foods every day. If one food starts to spoil, remove it immediately. The bacteria may spread from the bad food and contaminate everything else.
Refrigerators set below 40 degrees will prevent pathogenic bacteria from growing freely. However, refrigerators generally aren’t cold enough to stop all bacterial growth. Monitor foods for signs of spoilage, especially meats. Freezers are ideal for long-term storage. Be sure to blanch your vegetables before freezing. This will prevent enzymes from damaging color, flavor, and nutrients. Blanching also destroys microorganisms that might be lingering on the surface of the vegetables. Pack the vegetables snugly into freezer bags to decrease the amount of air in the bag.
Another good way to preserve food is by canning. Many different fruits and vegetables may be canned safely. Boiling water kills spoilage bacteria and creates a vacuum seal around the jar lid. Canned food items must be cooked for a minimum amount of time to ensure that all bacteria is killed.
You might be wondering which foods spoil quickly? Foods with high moisture content and protein-based foods are easy targets for microorganisms. Milk and milk products, eggs, juice, raw and cooked meats and vegetables are more prone to spoilage compared to dry food items. Foods that are high in sugar or salt or with high fat or oil content don’t spoil quickly because these act as preservative agents. Foods that do not spoil quickly include flour, spices, sugar, salt, and powdered milk.
Now, you might be asking how you can identify if food is bad. Spoiled food has a telling smell.
You can remember the saying, “The nose knows.”
Quite often, food items that look fine on the outside have mold or fungus growing inside which people don’t notice. It is always better to check the food for any unusual odors and open the food item to check for unusual signs, such as stringy thread-like growth.
When you become a senior, you are more susceptible to food poisoning. Some reasons for this is because, as people age, their immune system slows down and is not as effective in combating diseases. Older adults’ bodies do not produce as much stomach acid and their digestion slows down. The gastrointestinal tract holds onto food for a longer period of time, allowing bacteria to grow. Seniors are also more likely to be suffering from chronic illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, and kidney disease. These illnesses affect the body’s ability to ward off disease. The liver and kidneys may not properly rid the body of foreign bacteria and toxins.
Many times, people think that their food poisoning was caused by their last meal. In fact, there is a wide range of time between eating food with harmful bacteria and the onset of illness. The average time for symptoms to begin is 1-3 days. But you can become sick anytime from 20 minutes to six weeks after eating some foods with dangerous bacteria. It depends on the type of bacteria in the food.
The symptoms of food poisoning can vary in severity. They may include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and abdominal cramps that can last from one to 10 days. Severe cases many times will require hospitalization.
If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, it is imperative that he or she visits a doctor. They will want to know how long the symptoms have been present. If you suspect that a certain food causes the symptoms, you should wrap, label, and freeze the food so it can be tested. To help diagnose food poisoning, the doctor will most likely take a blood and stool sample. If there is food poisoning, the doctor will treat it according to the type of bacteria that caused the illness.
Many cases of food poisoning could have been prevented by following the basic rules of food safety. Everyone should practice these procedures regardless of your age. Food safety involves these four basic rules: Clean, separate, cook, and chill.
Some of us now are getting take-out from restaurants more often. Whenever you do, keep it hot. Eat and enjoy your food within two hours. Discard any food left out over two hours.
Sometimes you may have leftover food from a restaurant and you will ask for a doggie bag. If you will not be arriving at your home within two hours, you might just want to leave your food at the restaurant.
No one wants to become ill with food poisoning. If you will take a little extra time in preparing and storing food, the chance you will contact a food-borne illness will decrease significantly.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
