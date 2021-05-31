Athens’ free summer concert series, Sounds of Summer, will begin its ninth season on Saturday, June 5.
Friendly City Festivals and the Athens Area Council for the Arts are partnering to present 10 evenings of live music every other Saturday beginning at MooFest on June 5 and ending during Pumpkintown on Oct. 9.
The June 5 kickoff show at MooFest will feature Will Carter and Emi Sunshine beginning at 7 p.m. on the stage under
the Market Park pavilion.
Will Carter is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and record producer.
According to a news release, “The country artist has toured across the country and is noted for exceptional musicianship.”
EmiSunshine is a Monroe County native.
According to a news release, her “unique style and musical talent have been attracting national attention since she was nine.”
Now 15 years old, EmiSunshine has been named among Rolling Stone’s “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know” and has appeared on the Today Show and the Grand Ole Opry.
National MooFest will include an afternoon of music on three stages. Mayfield Dairy will host an afternoon of games at the Market Park stage, where Wil Blue Yonder and Dreams of Kings will also perform. Another stage on the steps of the McMinn County Courthouse will feature Jim Brooks, The Warmans, Just Us, Kinslee Melhorn, and Inspirations Dance Studio. Rounding out the festival music will be the Picker’s Porch stage featuring acoustic performances throughout the day.
More information on these shows and the festival is available at friend lycityfestivals.com/moofest/
The remaining lineup for the 2021 Sounds of Summer concert series is as follows with all concerts beginning at 7 p.m. at Market Park in Downtown Athens:
Aug. 14: Lera Lynn — a singer-songwriter known for her recurring role on HBO’s “True Detective” will play a stripped-down set with her trio.
Festival organizers have put the following outdoor-event protocols in place to protect against the potential spread of COVID-19:
• Masks are strongly recommended for all patrons over the age of 12 and should remain on throughout the event unless guests are seated with household or pod
• Hand-sanitizing products will be made available
• Ground markers will be installed anywhere a line may form to encourage physical distancing
• Performers will be at least 12 feet from the audience
Event organizers Friendly City Festivals and Athens Area Council for the Arts have received support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and McMinn County
Tourism, as well as
contributions from corporate and individual sponsors.
Visit friendlycityfes tivals.com for a full list of event sponsors and additional details about Sounds of Summer and other local festivals.
Festival updates will also be shared regularly via Facebook at www.facebook.com/SOSAth ensTN
