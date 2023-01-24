The Circle II group of Mars Hill Presbyterian Church is planning its fourth annual fundraiser for Relay for Life entitled "Let's Light Up the Stage with a Song for the Cure."
The event will be held at the The Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. Mars Hill member and church organist, Johnny Coffman, will serve as the emcee for this event, and choir director, Pam Thigpen, is the program director. Several other performers are church members, as well.
The public is invited to attend this event. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased from any Circle II member at Greeks Bearing Gifts or at the door.
"The Song for the Cure" fundraiser has become an annual event due to its success in past years, according to event organizers.
"We are excited to be able to share a message of hope through song once again after being prohibited by two years of COVID restrictions. We are grateful to extremely talented community members and a few out-of-town guest artists who are willing to share their time and talents to help us with this fundraiser," stated a news release.
The performers will be Pam Thigpen, Liz and Caroline Schreck, Beth Burkey, Doug Richesin, Renee Woods, Janet Martin and Sandra Boyd, Cynthia McCowan, Kyle and Ashley Littleton, Christen Webb, Jennifer Blevins, Reagan Graves, Stonie Fox, Alexia Taylor, David Spellman and Kate Zenthopher. Light refreshments will be served during a brief intermission.
This will be the 10th year that Circle II of MHPC has sponsored a Relay For Life team. Liz Ingram and Sylvia Pelley organized the first team in 2011, and the Circle II team has been extremely active since that first year. The team has diligently organized and participated in multiple fundraisers to raise money for cancer research. Last year, the team received the following local awards: Most Money Raised by a Church Team 2022, Most Money Raised Overall 2022, and Team of Excellence.
On Sunday, Feb 12, Circle II will also host a "Soup-er Bowl Sunday" fundraiser in the fellowship hall of Mars Hill Presbyterian Church immediately following the morning worship service. The community is invited to come and enjoy a variety of soups, breads, and desserts. A $5 donation is suggested and all proceeds will go to the local Relay For Life organization.
Since the team was organized, it has lost four of its Circle II members to cancer. Several members of the church at-large have lost their lives to cancer, and others have been affected by cancer either personally or through family members and close friends.
"The courage, determination, strength, and strong faith exhibited by those affected by this disease has certainly inspired our team," the news release noted. "Our Circle II ladies are passionate about raising money to help find a cure for cancer. Since 2011, our group has raised over $60,000. We are inviting the community to join us in our quest to help find a cure for cancer in our lifetime."
This event is not in any way sponsored by or associated with The Arts Center/Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) - an independent 501(c)(3) organization - and it will not receive any proceeds from this event.
