Do you have carpenter bees like me? I dislike their constant buzzing around and making my outdoor life miserable.
If you don’t have them, you will not appreciate my article. If you do, then you know that they are right up there with Japanese beetles in the pest ratings. I have everything that carpenter bees like. A wood house built out of Cyprus. A pergola made out of pine, and a barn that is framed in oak so old and tough that you can’t drive a nail into it without drilling first. They leave the oak alone, but then we made some cattle pens out of pine which my carpenter bees love.
I’ve had this problem for years. At first, it was tolerable. In fact, I thought I was dealing with bumblebees. Carpenter bees resemble bumble bees, but the upper surface of their abdomen is bare and shiny black. Bumble bees have a hairy abdomen with at least some yellow markings. There are two eastern species of carpenter bees also known as Xylocopa virginica and Xylocopa micans.
In the late-spring and early-summer, homeowners often notice these bees searching for mates and favorable sites to construct their nests. Carpenter bees make nests by tunneling into wood, vibrating their bodies as they rasp their mandibles against the wood. Each nest has a single entrance, which may have many adjacent tunnels. The entrance is a perfectly circular hole measuring about 16 millimeters (0.63 inches), about the diameter of your finger. You will find holes on the underside of a beam, bench, fence, siding or deck. Carpenter bees do not eat wood. They discard the bits of wood; this is why you see sawdust falling from the side of your house.
Carpenter bees overwinter as adults in wood within abandoned nest tunnels. They emerge in the spring, usually in April or May. After mating, the fertilized females excavate tunnels in wood and lay their eggs within a series of small cells. The cells are provisioned with a ball of pollen on which the larvae feed, emerging as adults in late-summer. Coarse sawdust the color of fresh cut wood will often be present beneath the entry hole. Burrowing sounds may be heard from within the wood. Female carpenter bees may excavate new tunnels for egg laying or enlarge and reuse old ones. The extent of damage to wood which has been utilized for nesting year after year may be considerable.
Carpenter bees prefer to attack wood which is bare, weathered and unpainted. Therefore, the best way to deter the bees is to paint all exposed wood surfaces, especially those which have a history of being attacked. Wood stains and preservatives are less reliable than painting, but will provide some degree of repellency versus bare wood.
My first attempt at killing carpenter bees and still one I enjoy is to simply stand with an old tennis racket and strike the bees when they fly by, then run over and stomp them. They make a satisfying crunch.
Male carpenter bees are quite aggressive, often hovering in front of people who are around the nests. The males are quite harmless, however, since they lack stingers. Female carpenter bees can inflict a painful sting, but seldom will unless they are handled or molested. Treatment is best performed at night while wearing protective clothing when the bees are less active. Insecticides that kill these bees are: Liquid sprays of carbaryl (Sevin), chlorpyrifos (Dursban), or a synthetic pyrethroid (e.g., permethrin or cyfluthrin) can be applied as a preventive to wood surfaces which are attracting bees. Residual effectiveness of these insecticides is often only 1-2 weeks, however, and the treatment may need to be repeated. Tunnels which have already been excavated are best treated by puffing an insecticidal dust (e.g., 5 percent carbaryl) into the nest opening. Aerosol sprays labeled for wasp or bee control also are effective. After dusting, leave the whole open for a few days after treatment to allow the bees to contact and distribute the insecticide throughout the nest galleries.
I have gotten two different views on whether to plug or not. One article I read said that if you plugged or puttied the hole, then the bees would drill another way out of the tunnel, while other articles suggested plugging the entrance hole with a piece of wooden dowel coated with carpenter's glue or wood putty. Their hope is that it will protect against future utilization of the old nesting tunnels and reduce the chances of wood decay.
If you don’t want to use an insecticide, there are traps that look like a little house with a hole drilled in them and then a water bottle attached to the bottom that the trapped bees fall into. Apparently, these bees do not want to drill their own hole. My friend at the Co-Op told me that her cousin had killed 300 bees in one day; she used a net and then stomped them.
My neighbor, Martin, has a cedar house and an outbuilding that is terribly infested with carpenter bees (did I mention that they prefer to be up in the rafters out of reach). He said that he hates to walk into his shed and see the dust, powder and feces of the carpenter bees on his tractor. He doesn’t love his outbuilding and now that it is infested with bees, he thinks a good solution would be to tear down the building and put up a steel barn. I tried to tell him how much fun it is to kill them with a tennis racket, but he didn’t look very convinced. He said he really preferred hunting and fishing.
