Last week it was 75 days until Spring. Now it is 67 days.
Yes, I still check every now and then. One thing that is certain, spring will get here. Sometimes I feel like a child waiting on Christmas.
Last week was tough on us all. Not only was the temperature much below the average, but we had to deal with that snow and ice.
For me, I almost became a hostage in my own house. It honestly seems to me that the older I get, the colder I get.
The fact is winter is difficult for everyone. Older adults are particularly vulnerable to complications from winter weather. Hopefully you can get through the winter unscathed if you just follow some simple suggestions.
Hopefully these tips will help you get through the next 67 days.
First, let’s look at just why you seem to be colder as you get older. You probably are noticing some changes to your body as you age. All of us will have a wrinkle or two and that stray gray hair that appears every so often.
It’s all part of the normal aging process.
You may have noticed that you need a few extra layers of clothing when you go for a walk. Or maybe you are keeping your thermostat at a higher temperature.
Aging can bring many changes to our bodies, including an increased sensitivity to the cold. Your metabolism slows. It’s normal for your metabolic rate to decrease and your body’s response to the cold changes.
Certain body receptors may not work as quickly to tell your blood vessels to constrict and maintain your body temperature.
Also, the fat under your skin starts to thin. This fat layer conserves body heat, so you’re more likely to feel cold when it starts to thin.
Your blood vessels also lose elasticity. When your blood vessels aren’t as flexible, your circulation decreases. When your blood doesn’t circulate normally, it’s harder for your body to retain heat.
This can cause our hands and feet to feel cold.
There is one thing to be aware of if you are feeling colder than normal. There are certain health conditions that could be the reason you are feeling colder, so don’t hesitate to talk to your doctor just to rule out any conditions that might be affecting your sensitivity to the cold.
You may want to contact your doctor if your symptoms are new, your symptoms get worse, you feel cold when others are comfortable or if feeling cold affects your daily activities.
Now let’s look at the snow and ice we had last week. Icy, snowy roads and sidewalks makes it easy to slip and fall.
According to the National Institutes for Health, more than 1.6 million older Americans go to the emergency room each year for fall-related injuries. One of the major causes for falls is ice.
It seems simple enough to not walk through snow and keep away from areas that are covered with ice; however, when the temperatures drop rapidly, black ice can occur without warning.
To lessen the chances of a fall in cold weather, stretch before going outside. Stretching improves circulation and limbers stiff muscles.
Be cautious of footwear. Make sure that you are wearing non-skid sole shoes with a low heel and adequate support. If possible, install handrails that will provide support to help you maintain your balance.
Shoveling snow can be a huge health risk. Working in the cold drives up your heart rate. The combination of cold temperatures and physical labor means your heart has to work harder.
Shoveling snow can put you at a higher risk for a heart attack. If it is absolutely necessary to have some snow removed, arrange for someone to clear the snow for you.
Protecting your skin is another winter tip that seniors should pay special attention to. As we age our skin becomes thinner and drier, thus more prone to tears. Certain medications can spell havoc on the lining of your nasal passages, creating an increased risk for nose bleeds.
And the heat in your house will make the air dry. Keep the dangers of dryness low by using a humidifier to keep your air moist, drink plenty of water and eat foods high in water content like soups and vegetables, and moisturize your skin daily with creams and lotions.
Another tip is to use a saline nasal spray to keep the inside of your nose moist.
Make sure your cupboard is well stocked with staples and non-perishables. Be sure you have enough medication for several days. This way if there is snow or if the power goes out, you will have enough supplies to last until conditions improve.
If you use an electric blanket, you need to be very careful. Be sure to turn it off in the morning. Do not set anything on the blanket. Don’t turn it on high or it can cause burns.
Do not plug it into an extension cord. Replace the blanket if the cord pulls out or is not working properly.
If you are using a wood or gas fireplace or even lanterns, be sure you have a carbon monoxide detector installed and make sure it is in good working condition.
If you use a space heater, never plug it in to an extension cord. Nothing should ever be placed close to them. They should not be placed on a thick carpet.
Replace them if they are not working properly.
Stay warm. Older adults are at a higher risk for hypothermia during cold weather. Your body temperature can drop when you are in the cold for an extended time because it begins to lose heat quickly.
Older adults are at an increased risk of hypothermia due to changes that happen to your body with aging. Keep your indoor temperature at least 65 degrees or warmer. Dress smart. Dress in layers.
When outside, wear a hat, gloves or mittens, winter coat, boots, and a scarf to cover your mouth and nose. If you are having trouble with your heat or with paying your heating bill then call 211, Tennessee’s community help line.
They will give you numbers and addresses of places where you can receive help.
Fight the flu and COVID. Because the immune system weakens with age, seniors are particularly vulnerable to these viruses. The center for disease control estimates that as many as 90% of seasonal flu deaths occur in people over the age of 65.
The flu and COVID vaccines offer a simple yet effective way to protect yourself from these viruses. Even though both vaccines will not protect you 100% from getting sick, your symptoms can be much less severe if you have had the vaccine.
I have heard from some people that they will not get the flu shot because it will give them the flu. This is not the case.
The vaccine contains dead viruses that cannot give you the flu. If someone gets sick just after taking the vaccine, then they had already been exposed to the flu when taking the shot.
We cannot stop Mother Nature from sending us winter weather, however we can do ourselves a big favor and be prepared when it happens. Do not wait until bad weather to keep the lines of communication open.
Call and check on your friends, family and neighbors. One quick call just may save someone’s life.
We are having a Mitten Tree at the center. It is being decorated with hats, scarves, mittens and gloves that will be taken to the Mountain View Elementary School for the children who need winter accessories. Please call the center if you would like to donate to the tree.
We would love to have you come join us for some activities here at Etowah Senior Center. There is never a charge for any of our programs. The following are some activities in the coming week.
• Jan. 14 — 9:30 a.m., Exercise Class; 10 a.m., Bingo with Caris Health Care; 11 a.m., Bean Activities for National Bean Day
• Jan. 17 — Closed
• Jan. 18 — 9:30 a.m., Exercise Class; 10 a.m., Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m., Craft Class using Hats
• Jan. 19 — 9:30 a.m., Exercise Class; 10 a.m., Bingo with United Health Care; 11 a.m., Bible Study with Les Coomer
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.