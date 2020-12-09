The annual Jimmy Liner Memorial Christmas Parade was held on Monday night on the streets of Downtown Athens.
The parade drew a large attendance despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and cold temperatures. Former TBI and THP Director Larry Wallace served as the parade’s grand marshal.
The parade featured an array of floats from local businesses, churches, civic clubs, schools and other organizations. The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event and also chose the winners for best floats in several categories.
In the church category, first place went to Triumphant Church, with the runner-up being Lighthouse Church.
In the business/industrial category, first place was awarded to Roof Tech Truss and second place went to Mayfield Dairy.
In the civic clubs/schools/organizations category, Boy Scout Troop 98 was named the winner and the McMinn County Rescue Squad earned runner-up.
